Qtr Results: PNE AG Delivers Solid Performance, Expands Project Pipeline
Despite facing a tough market, PNE AG has delivered strong results for the first three quarters of 2023, with a significant boost in its project pipeline and robust financial performance.
- PNE AG reported satisfactory results for the first nine months of 2023, despite a challenging market environment.
- The company's project pipeline has increased significantly, reaching a record level of 17.5 gigawatts.
- PNE AG recorded total aggregate output of €156.9 million, revenues of €75.1 million, and EBITDA of €16.5 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The company has faced challenges such as project delays due to late transport licenses, volatile supply chains due to the war in Ukraine, and higher interest rates and material costs.
- Despite these challenges, PNE AG has exceeded its targets for its "Scale up" strategy and expects to significantly exceed its goal of 500 MW in operation or under construction by the end of 2023.
- The company's own wind farms generated 421 GWh of clean electricity in the first nine months of 2023, saving the environment 317,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PNE is on 13.11.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.844,32PKT (+0,31 %).
