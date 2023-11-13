    checkAd
    Original-Research: creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

    • Schwaches Q3 mit Umsatzrückgang und ungelöstem Refinanzierungsproblem.
    • Management reduziert Umsatzprognose für FY23 auf EUR 4,0-5,0 Mio.
    • Brokered Volumes könnten steigen, wenn Refinanzierungsproblem gelöst ist.

    ^

    Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG

    Unternehmen: creditshelf AG
    ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: HOLD
    seit: 13.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 4,10
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Weak Q3 // No sales without refinancing; chg

    Topic: Last week, creditshelf announced Q3 figures that came in as weak as anticipated as the refinancing issue remained unsolved. In detail:
    Sales stand at EUR 0.7m (-43% yoy; -50% qoq), in line with prelims, published already last week. While brokered volume of only EUR 7.5m (-75% yoy, -65% qoq) literally fell of the cliff and came in even lower than already reflected in our reduced estimates (eNuW: EUR 11m), margins on the borrower side slightly increased to 4.6% (vs 3.3% in Q3Ž22 vs 4.0% in Q2), but do no change the overall picture. Revenues from service and advisory fees to the tune of EUR 0.5m partially compensated for the absence of significant commissions from loan brokerage (EUR 0.3m, -66% yoy).

    EBIT came in at EUR -0.1m (vs EUR -0.9m in Q3Ž22 vs EUR -0.4m in Q2) better than expected (eNuW: EUR -0.2m). Importantly, the lower topline, mostly equalized by other operating revenues (EUR 1.2m) stemming from a debt waiver by the companyŽs patron, the reversal of provisions for virtual participation shares and refunds of legal costs.

    The weak Q3 results are fully due to the still unsolved refinancing issue that prevent creditshelf from serving the high demand for alternative funding. Consequently, management has reduced its sales guidance for FY23 already a week earlier to EUR 4.0-5.0m sales, while the EBIT guidance of EUR -2m to EUR -1m remained untouched. Assuming that the financing issue last at least until year end, our estimates of EUR 4.2m are at the lower end of the rather unspecific guidance range.

    While we still believe that 1) brokered volumes should lift-off as soon as the funding issue is solved (demand for SME loans was 25x higher than supply in H1) and 2) creditshelf is still good address for German SMEŽs, we do not expect the company to survive another year without new refinancing sources, as Obotritia is either not able or not willing to pay the junior tranche that would unlock the senior tranche of Goldman Sachs (c. EUR 100m).
    In order to reflect 1) the very weak Q3 and the clouded outlook without a quick solution on the funding side on the one hand and 2) the potential of the company that should materialize as soon as the refinancing issue is solved on the other hand, we reiterate HOLD with a slightly reduced PT of EUR 4.1, based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28231.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die creditshelf Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 4,24EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: HOLD
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 4,10 Euro


    Diskussion: creditshelf AG
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research creditshelf AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD ^ Original-Research: creditshelf AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu creditshelf AG Unternehmen: creditshelf AG ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 13.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 4,10 Kursziel auf …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Zurückhaltung vor US-Inflationsdaten
    556 Leser
    Novo Nordisk: Details zu Wegovy gegen Herzkreislauferkrankung - Experten positiv
    380 Leser
    WOCHENAUSBLICK: Saisonal starker November könnte Kurse noch befeuern
    364 Leser
    dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
    324 Leser
    Tele Columbus: Gespräche über Finanzspritze von Eigentümern
    320 Leser
    Ölpreise starten schwach in die neue Woche
    252 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bilfinger steigert Quartalsgewinn deutlich - Jahresziele bestätigt
    212 Leser
    GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland will Rüstungshilfe für die Ukraine verdoppeln
    208 Leser
    Kreise: Turkish Airlines will bei Airbus bis zu 350 Flugzeuge bestellen
    208 Leser
    Umfrage: Menschen nutzen Smartphone häufiger zum Bezahlen
    208 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2616 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1832 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1704 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1480 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Versöhnlicher Wochenabschluss - Tech-Rally
    1332 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow legt merklich zu - Rally bei Tech-Werten
    1320 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Plug Power zieht bei Europas Wasserstoffaktien den Stecker (1) 
    1264 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kurse konsolidieren weiter nach Rally
    1216 Leser
    ROUNDUP: KI-Start-up Aleph Alpha erhält halbe Milliarde von Investoren
    1132 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267648 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2616 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2256 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1832 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1828 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1704 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1688 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Worldline-Aktie stürzt ab - Sektor schwankt mit
    1604 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267648 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113584 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19992 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11968 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8812 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6668 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser