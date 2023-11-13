VisIC Technologies Revolutionizes Automotive Power Electronics with V22TG D3GAN in Advanced Top Side Cooled Isolated Package

Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies Ltd, a global leader in

advanced GaN power electronics solutions, is excited to introduce the highly

anticipated V22TG D3GAN power package. This revolutionary power package, housed

in an advanced gull wing leaded top side cooled isolated package, sets new

standards for performance, reliability, and versatility in the automotive

industry.



Designed with the future of electric vehicles in mind, the V22TG D3GAN brings

together an array of cutting-edge features to deliver exceptional power density

and efficiency. This compact power package with a small footprint of 19.7x13.6mm

(including leads), provides automotive manufacturers with flexibility in system

design and integration. Targeted for automotive AEC-Q101 standard, it can be

used as well in the highly reliable field of server power supplies, data

centers, solar inverters, and a wide range of industrial applications.





Key Features and Benefits:1. Advanced Leaded Top-Side Cooled Isolated Package: The V22TG D3GAN is encasedin an innovative leaded top-side cooled isolated package. This design promotesexcellent thermal management, ensuring optimal performance and reliability indemanding automotive environments. Moreover, the isolated package enhanced theease of assembly due to no additional isolation needed.2. Automotive and High Voltage Capability: The V22TG D3GAN is rigorously testedtargeting to meet automotive industry standards, making it suitable for a widerange of automotive applications, like OBC, Fuel Cell, and hybrid electricvehicles. With a voltage capability of 650V, this SMD power package can handlehigh-voltage requirements with effortless efficiency.3. High Power Density and Low On-Resistance: Offering a low on-resistance of22m?, the V22TG D3GAN delivers outstanding power density, empowering automotivemanufacturers to create more compact and lightweight systems withoutcompromising performance. This exceptional power density ensures maximumefficiency and reduced energy losses.4. Versatile and Easy to Implement: The V22TG D3GAN is designed to supportvarious system configurations, including paralleling of devices, full-bridge,half-bridge topologies, and power factor correction (PFC) circuits. Thisflexibility allows for seamless integration into a wide array of powerelectronics applications.Availability and Sample Shipment:VisIC Technologies is pleased to announce that samples of the V22TG D3GAN willbe available in the first quarter of 2024. This early availability allowsmanufacturers to assess and experience the performance and benefits of thepackage firsthand, aiding in the rapid development of the next generation ofsystems."We are thrilled to introduce the V22TG D3GAN power package, which represents asignificant breakthrough in automotive power electronics," said Dr. TamaraBaksht, CEO and Co-Founder of VisIC Technologies Ltd. "This advanced powerpackage not only offers exceptional performance and reliability but alsoprovides the versatility and ease of implementation required for emergingautomotive and industrial applications. We are confident that the V22TG D3GANwill empower manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles."About VisIC Technologies Ltd:VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for EV applications,focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable productsare based on deep technological (https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/)knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC Technologies iscommitted to providing a step function improvement in size and cost of energyconversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at alldevelopment phases. VisIC offers high-power transistor products based uponcompound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material, aiming to provideproducts for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.