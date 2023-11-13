VisIC Technologies Revolutionizes Automotive Power Electronics with V22TG D3GAN in Advanced Top Side Cooled Isolated Package
Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies Ltd, a global leader in
advanced GaN power electronics solutions, is excited to introduce the highly
anticipated V22TG D3GAN power package. This revolutionary power package, housed
in an advanced gull wing leaded top side cooled isolated package, sets new
standards for performance, reliability, and versatility in the automotive
industry.
Designed with the future of electric vehicles in mind, the V22TG D3GAN brings
together an array of cutting-edge features to deliver exceptional power density
and efficiency. This compact power package with a small footprint of 19.7x13.6mm
(including leads), provides automotive manufacturers with flexibility in system
design and integration. Targeted for automotive AEC-Q101 standard, it can be
used as well in the highly reliable field of server power supplies, data
centers, solar inverters, and a wide range of industrial applications.
Key Features and Benefits:
1. Advanced Leaded Top-Side Cooled Isolated Package: The V22TG D3GAN is encased
in an innovative leaded top-side cooled isolated package. This design promotes
excellent thermal management, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in
demanding automotive environments. Moreover, the isolated package enhanced the
ease of assembly due to no additional isolation needed.
2. Automotive and High Voltage Capability: The V22TG D3GAN is rigorously tested
targeting to meet automotive industry standards, making it suitable for a wide
range of automotive applications, like OBC, Fuel Cell, and hybrid electric
vehicles. With a voltage capability of 650V, this SMD power package can handle
high-voltage requirements with effortless efficiency.
3. High Power Density and Low On-Resistance: Offering a low on-resistance of
22m?, the V22TG D3GAN delivers outstanding power density, empowering automotive
manufacturers to create more compact and lightweight systems without
compromising performance. This exceptional power density ensures maximum
efficiency and reduced energy losses.
4. Versatile and Easy to Implement: The V22TG D3GAN is designed to support
various system configurations, including paralleling of devices, full-bridge,
half-bridge topologies, and power factor correction (PFC) circuits. This
flexibility allows for seamless integration into a wide array of power
electronics applications.
Availability and Sample Shipment:
VisIC Technologies is pleased to announce that samples of the V22TG D3GAN will
be available in the first quarter of 2024. This early availability allows
manufacturers to assess and experience the performance and benefits of the
package firsthand, aiding in the rapid development of the next generation of
systems.
"We are thrilled to introduce the V22TG D3GAN power package, which represents a
significant breakthrough in automotive power electronics," said Dr. Tamara
Baksht, CEO and Co-Founder of VisIC Technologies Ltd. "This advanced power
package not only offers exceptional performance and reliability but also
provides the versatility and ease of implementation required for emerging
automotive and industrial applications. We are confident that the V22TG D3GAN
will empower manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles."
About VisIC Technologies Ltd:
VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for EV applications,
focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products
are based on deep technological (https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/)
knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC Technologies is
committed to providing a step function improvement in size and cost of energy
conversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at all
development phases. VisIC offers high-power transistor products based upon
compound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material, aiming to provide
products for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.
Press contact
Ortal Zanzuri
CFO
VisIC Technologies Ltd.
mailto:zanzuri.ortal@visic-tech.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271558/VisIC_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technolo
gies-revolutionizes-automotive-power-electronics-with-v22tg-d3gan-in-advanced-to
p-side-cooled-isolated-package-301985976.html
Contact:
+972-526745608
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5647724
OTS: VisIC Technologies
