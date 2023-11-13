    checkAd

    VisIC Technologies Revolutionizes Automotive Power Electronics with V22TG D3GAN in Advanced Top Side Cooled Isolated Package

    Ness Ziona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - VisIC Technologies Ltd, a global leader in
    advanced GaN power electronics solutions, is excited to introduce the highly
    anticipated V22TG D3GAN power package. This revolutionary power package, housed
    in an advanced gull wing leaded top side cooled isolated package, sets new
    standards for performance, reliability, and versatility in the automotive
    industry.

    Designed with the future of electric vehicles in mind, the V22TG D3GAN brings
    together an array of cutting-edge features to deliver exceptional power density
    and efficiency. This compact power package with a small footprint of 19.7x13.6mm
    (including leads), provides automotive manufacturers with flexibility in system
    design and integration. Targeted for automotive AEC-Q101 standard, it can be
    used as well in the highly reliable field of server power supplies, data
    centers, solar inverters, and a wide range of industrial applications.

    Key Features and Benefits:

    1. Advanced Leaded Top-Side Cooled Isolated Package: The V22TG D3GAN is encased
    in an innovative leaded top-side cooled isolated package. This design promotes
    excellent thermal management, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in
    demanding automotive environments. Moreover, the isolated package enhanced the
    ease of assembly due to no additional isolation needed.

    2. Automotive and High Voltage Capability: The V22TG D3GAN is rigorously tested
    targeting to meet automotive industry standards, making it suitable for a wide
    range of automotive applications, like OBC, Fuel Cell, and hybrid electric
    vehicles. With a voltage capability of 650V, this SMD power package can handle
    high-voltage requirements with effortless efficiency.

    3. High Power Density and Low On-Resistance: Offering a low on-resistance of
    22m?, the V22TG D3GAN delivers outstanding power density, empowering automotive
    manufacturers to create more compact and lightweight systems without
    compromising performance. This exceptional power density ensures maximum
    efficiency and reduced energy losses.

    4. Versatile and Easy to Implement: The V22TG D3GAN is designed to support
    various system configurations, including paralleling of devices, full-bridge,
    half-bridge topologies, and power factor correction (PFC) circuits. This
    flexibility allows for seamless integration into a wide array of power
    electronics applications.

    Availability and Sample Shipment:

    VisIC Technologies is pleased to announce that samples of the V22TG D3GAN will
    be available in the first quarter of 2024. This early availability allows
    manufacturers to assess and experience the performance and benefits of the
    package firsthand, aiding in the rapid development of the next generation of
    systems.

    "We are thrilled to introduce the V22TG D3GAN power package, which represents a
    significant breakthrough in automotive power electronics," said Dr. Tamara
    Baksht, CEO and Co-Founder of VisIC Technologies Ltd. "This advanced power
    package not only offers exceptional performance and reliability but also
    provides the versatility and ease of implementation required for emerging
    automotive and industrial applications. We are confident that the V22TG D3GAN
    will empower manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles."

    About VisIC Technologies Ltd:

    VisIC Technologies is a world leader in GaN electronics for EV applications,
    focused on high-power automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable products
    are based on deep technological (https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/)
    knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience. VisIC Technologies is
    committed to providing a step function improvement in size and cost of energy
    conversion systems and is dedicated to high-quality customer support at all
    development phases. VisIC offers high-power transistor products based upon
    compound semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) material, aiming to provide
    products for cost-effective and high-performance automotive inverter systems.

    Press contact

    Ortal Zanzuri

    CFO

    VisIC Technologies Ltd.

    mailto:zanzuri.ortal@visic-tech.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271558/VisIC_Technologies.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visic-technolo
    gies-revolutionizes-automotive-power-electronics-with-v22tg-d3gan-in-advanced-to
    p-side-cooled-isolated-package-301985976.html

    Contact:

    +972-526745608

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5647724
    OTS: VisIC Technologies



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  89   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    VisIC Technologies Revolutionizes Automotive Power Electronics with V22TG D3GAN in Advanced Top Side Cooled Isolated Package VisIC Technologies Ltd, a global leader in advanced GaN power electronics solutions, is excited to introduce the highly anticipated V22TG D3GAN power package. This revolutionary power package, housed in an advanced gull wing leaded top side cooled …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    eIDAS 2.0 mit Lissi: Neosfer Ausgründung setzt auf digitale Identität mit Europäischen ID-Wallets (FOTO)
    152 Leser
    Importe von Bekleidung von Januar bis September 2023 um 14,1 % gegenüber Vorjahreszeitraum ...
    144 Leser
    Modehändler Deerberg: Firmenzentrale und Logistikzentrum unter dem Hammer
    120 Leser
    Klimafestival für die Bauwende mit 18 Branchenverbänden: Nachhaltigkeit, Networking und internationale Architektur (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Kleiner Geldregen am Jahresende - Das Weihnachtsgeld ist allerdings auch steuerpflichtig (AUDIO)
    116 Leser
    Interesse am Black Friday auf Rekordhoch: 81 Prozent möchten am Black Friday einkaufen (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Mobiles Breitband, das wirklich verbindet
    112 Leser
    Deutsches Top-Management kann Mitarbeiter nicht ausreichend für Nachhaltigkeit begeistern ...
    108 Leser
    GoLive der Gothaer Krankenversicherung (PKV) mit RISE ePA
    108 Leser
    Berliner Morgenpost: Fatale Liebe zum Bargeld / ein Kommentar von Dominik Barth über digitale Bezahlweisen
    108 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    768 Leser
    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences
    452 Leser
    Neuer Skoda Superb Combi ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
    352 Leser
    Dreifacher Erfolg bei den IT-Awards 2023: Huawei für herausragende Leistungen in den Bereichen WLAN, Netzwerkinfrastruktur und ...
    348 Leser
    GIGA FIBER gibt Kooperation mit Zahlungsdienstleister bekannt / Nächster Meilenstein auf dem ...
    244 Leser
    China Unicom und Huawei helfen Exquisite Automotive bei der Bereitstellung einer kommerziellen, ...
    236 Leser
    BIRKENSTOCK ernennt neuen Managing Director für Greater China: Tiffany Wu soll Expansion in der Region mit dem größten Wachstumspotential Vorantreiben ...
    216 Leser
    PwC Deutschland wächst zweistellig und in allen Geschäftsfeldern / 150 Millionen Euro ...
    216 Leser
    Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires FreshDirect
    216 Leser
    Umfrage: Tech-Schuldenfalle bremst Wachstum bei fast jedem zweiten Unternehmen weltweit
    204 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2208 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    964 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    768 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    756 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    680 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    592 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    556 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    540 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    516 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    516 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6752 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5484 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5471 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5256 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5108 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4092 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    3972 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt