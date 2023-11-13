Ipsen and Medison Pharma Announce Health Canada Approval of Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the treatment of pruritus due to Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

Zug, Switzerland and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first

and only oral treatment available in Canada for the treatment of pruritus due to

this rare genetic condition



Today, Ipsen (https://www.ipsen.com/) (Euronext: IPN) (ADR: IPSEY), a global

biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in oncology, rare

disease and neuroscience, and Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/)

("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly

innovative therapies to patients in international markets, are pleased to

announce the Health Canada approval for Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the

treatment of pruritus in patients aged 6 months or older with Progressive

Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a progressive and life-threatening

liver disease. Bylvay is the first medication approved in Canada for the

treatment of pruritus in patients aged six months or older with PFIC.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6

Medison and Ipsen are part of a multiregional partnership in both Canada andIsrael to bring Bylvay, a highly innovative therapy for the treatment ofpruritus due to PFIC, offering new hope for patients suffering from this raredisease, and their families."At Medison, accelerating patients' access to innovative treatments is leadingall that we do, so we are pleased and proud to bring Bylvay to patients inCanada," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO at Medison Pharma. "We work hard, leveragingour multi-regional platform, to be the partner-of-choice for emerging biotechcompanies seeking to make their products available in international markets.""Health Canada's authorization of Bylvay brings an important medicine toCanadians living with PFIC and their families," said Stewart Campbell, ExecutiveVice President and President of North America, Ipsen. "Bringing new medicines tonew markets where unmet need exists illustrates Ipsen's mission to improvepatient lives. We are pleased to work with Medison to get Bylvay to prescribersas soon as possible.""I hope that the availability of Bylvay will immediately change the treatmentparadigm for PFIC patients in Canada, providing physicians with a non-surgicaloption to help care for children with PFIC suffering from pruritus," said Dr.Binita Kamath, Division Head (interim), Gastroenterology, Hepatology andNutrition, The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. "Being involved with theclinical investigation of odevixibat, I have firsthand experience with the valuethis therapy can offer families - including potentially better outcomes.""Until today, surgery was the only treatment option available for PFIC