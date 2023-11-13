Ipsen and Medison Pharma Announce Health Canada Approval of Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the treatment of pruritus due to Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)
Zug, Switzerland and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first
and only oral treatment available in Canada for the treatment of pruritus due to
this rare genetic condition
Today, Ipsen (https://www.ipsen.com/) (Euronext: IPN) (ADR: IPSEY), a global
biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in oncology, rare
disease and neuroscience, and Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/)
("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly
innovative therapies to patients in international markets, are pleased to
announce the Health Canada approval for Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the
treatment of pruritus in patients aged 6 months or older with Progressive
Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a progressive and life-threatening
liver disease. Bylvay is the first medication approved in Canada for the
treatment of pruritus in patients aged six months or older with PFIC.
Medison and Ipsen are part of a multiregional partnership in both Canada and
Israel to bring Bylvay, a highly innovative therapy for the treatment of
pruritus due to PFIC, offering new hope for patients suffering from this rare
disease, and their families.
"At Medison, accelerating patients' access to innovative treatments is leading
all that we do, so we are pleased and proud to bring Bylvay to patients in
Canada," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO at Medison Pharma. "We work hard, leveraging
our multi-regional platform, to be the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech
companies seeking to make their products available in international markets."
"Health Canada's authorization of Bylvay brings an important medicine to
Canadians living with PFIC and their families," said Stewart Campbell, Executive
Vice President and President of North America, Ipsen. "Bringing new medicines to
new markets where unmet need exists illustrates Ipsen's mission to improve
patient lives. We are pleased to work with Medison to get Bylvay to prescribers
as soon as possible."
"I hope that the availability of Bylvay will immediately change the treatment
paradigm for PFIC patients in Canada, providing physicians with a non-surgical
option to help care for children with PFIC suffering from pruritus," said Dr.
Binita Kamath, Division Head (interim), Gastroenterology, Hepatology and
Nutrition, The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. "Being involved with the
clinical investigation of odevixibat, I have firsthand experience with the value
this therapy can offer families - including potentially better outcomes."
"Until today, surgery was the only treatment option available for PFIC
