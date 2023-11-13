    checkAd

    Ipsen and Medison Pharma Announce Health Canada Approval of Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the treatment of pruritus due to Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

    Zug, Switzerland and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first
    and only oral treatment available in Canada for the treatment of pruritus due to
    this rare genetic condition

    Today, Ipsen (https://www.ipsen.com/) (Euronext: IPN) (ADR: IPSEY), a global
    biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in oncology, rare
    disease and neuroscience, and Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/)
    ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly
    innovative therapies to patients in international markets, are pleased to
    announce the Health Canada approval for Bylvay(TM) (odevixibat) for the
    treatment of pruritus in patients aged 6 months or older with Progressive
    Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC), a progressive and life-threatening
    liver disease. Bylvay is the first medication approved in Canada for the
    treatment of pruritus in patients aged six months or older with PFIC.

    Medison and Ipsen are part of a multiregional partnership in both Canada and
    Israel to bring Bylvay, a highly innovative therapy for the treatment of
    pruritus due to PFIC, offering new hope for patients suffering from this rare
    disease, and their families.

    "At Medison, accelerating patients' access to innovative treatments is leading
    all that we do, so we are pleased and proud to bring Bylvay to patients in
    Canada," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO at Medison Pharma. "We work hard, leveraging
    our multi-regional platform, to be the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech
    companies seeking to make their products available in international markets."

    "Health Canada's authorization of Bylvay brings an important medicine to
    Canadians living with PFIC and their families," said Stewart Campbell, Executive
    Vice President and President of North America, Ipsen. "Bringing new medicines to
    new markets where unmet need exists illustrates Ipsen's mission to improve
    patient lives. We are pleased to work with Medison to get Bylvay to prescribers
    as soon as possible."

    "I hope that the availability of Bylvay will immediately change the treatment
    paradigm for PFIC patients in Canada, providing physicians with a non-surgical
    option to help care for children with PFIC suffering from pruritus," said Dr.
    Binita Kamath, Division Head (interim), Gastroenterology, Hepatology and
    Nutrition, The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. "Being involved with the
    clinical investigation of odevixibat, I have firsthand experience with the value
    this therapy can offer families - including potentially better outcomes."

    "Until today, surgery was the only treatment option available for PFIC
