Biomay Announces Expansion of GMP-Facilities to Offer mRNA Manufacturing and Aseptic Filling Services (FOTO)
Vienna (ots) - Biomay expanded its biomanufacturing facility in central Vienna,
9th district, by adding clean rooms, laboratories, and warehouse premises in the
Vienna Competence Center building. Besides the 4000 sqm main site in Vienna 22nd
district, Biomay now operates an additional 2000 sqm integrated biomanufacturing
facility, equipped with five GMP-commissioned clean rooms for upstream and
downstream processing and aseptic filling. Furthermore, the site features
comprehensive laboratories for quality control, process and assay development.
A New Center of Excellence for mRNA
The upgraded site will serve as Biomay's Center of Excellence for end-to-end
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services,
specifically for messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing. The GMP service offerings
for mRNA include plasmid cell banking, circular plasmid and linear DNA template
manufacturing, in-vitro transcription (IVT) of mRNA drug substance, and aseptic
filling of mRNA drug product. Biomay employs cutting-edge enzymatic run-off
transcription based on linear DNA templates for mRNA processing, offering
various options for 5´-capping, 3´-poly-adenylation, and nucleotide modification
as per client requirements.
Notably, Biomay has a strong track record in GMP production of linear DNA
templates, supplying significant amounts of these templates during the COVID-19
pandemic for the manufacturing of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The company has also
gained extensive experience in GMP manufacturing of DNA templates for other
clinical indications, such as oncology.
Aseptic Filling Capacities
Biomay's aseptic filling capacities include a seven-glove isolator equipped with
an automated processing line for aseptic filling, vial capping and crimping,
primarily serving clinical-stage investigational medicinal products (IMPs). Dr.
Angela Neubauer, the Site Head of the facility and Biomay's Senior Vice
President Client Business, emphasized the company's evolution from being a drug
substance and API manufacturer to offering drug product aseptic filling, testing
and release services. She highlighted Biomay's strategic goal of establishing
itself as a leading player in the mRNA CDMO field, alongside its existing
expertise in proteins and plasmids.
About Biomay
Founded in 1984, Biomay AG is a fully integrated CDMO with a focus on microbial
based GMP services for manufacturing therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA and mRNA.
The new site complements Biomay's main manufacturing site in Vienna Seestadt
(22nd district, Ada Lovelace-Strasse), established in 2021.
Contact:
Dr. Angela Neubauer, SVP Client Business, mailto:request@biomay.com
Biomay AG / Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria, http://www.biomay.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155562/5647785
OTS: Biomay AG
