Biomay Announces Expansion of GMP-Facilities to Offer mRNA Manufacturing and Aseptic Filling Services (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Biomay expanded its biomanufacturing facility in central Vienna,

9th district, by adding clean rooms, laboratories, and warehouse premises in the

Vienna Competence Center building. Besides the 4000 sqm main site in Vienna 22nd

district, Biomay now operates an additional 2000 sqm integrated biomanufacturing

facility, equipped with five GMP-commissioned clean rooms for upstream and

downstream processing and aseptic filling. Furthermore, the site features

comprehensive laboratories for quality control, process and assay development.



A New Center of Excellence for mRNA





The upgraded site will serve as Biomay's Center of Excellence for end-to-endContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services,specifically for messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing. The GMP service offeringsfor mRNA include plasmid cell banking, circular plasmid and linear DNA templatemanufacturing, in-vitro transcription (IVT) of mRNA drug substance, and asepticfilling of mRNA drug product. Biomay employs cutting-edge enzymatic run-offtranscription based on linear DNA templates for mRNA processing, offeringvarious options for 5´-capping, 3´-poly-adenylation, and nucleotide modificationas per client requirements.Notably, Biomay has a strong track record in GMP production of linear DNAtemplates, supplying significant amounts of these templates during the COVID-19pandemic for the manufacturing of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The company has alsogained extensive experience in GMP manufacturing of DNA templates for otherclinical indications, such as oncology.Aseptic Filling CapacitiesBiomay's aseptic filling capacities include a seven-glove isolator equipped withan automated processing line for aseptic filling, vial capping and crimping,primarily serving clinical-stage investigational medicinal products (IMPs). Dr.Angela Neubauer, the Site Head of the facility and Biomay's Senior VicePresident Client Business, emphasized the company's evolution from being a drugsubstance and API manufacturer to offering drug product aseptic filling, testingand release services. She highlighted Biomay's strategic goal of establishingitself as a leading player in the mRNA CDMO field, alongside its existingexpertise in proteins and plasmids.About BiomayFounded in 1984, Biomay AG is a fully integrated CDMO with a focus on microbialbased GMP services for manufacturing therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA and mRNA.The new site complements Biomay's main manufacturing site in Vienna Seestadt(22nd district, Ada Lovelace-Strasse), established in 2021.Contact:Dr. Angela Neubauer, SVP Client Business, mailto:request@biomay.comBiomay AG / Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria, http://www.biomay.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155562/5647785OTS: Biomay AG