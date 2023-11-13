    checkAd

    Biomay Announces Expansion of GMP-Facilities to Offer mRNA Manufacturing and Aseptic Filling Services (FOTO)

    Vienna (ots) - Biomay expanded its biomanufacturing facility in central Vienna,
    9th district, by adding clean rooms, laboratories, and warehouse premises in the
    Vienna Competence Center building. Besides the 4000 sqm main site in Vienna 22nd
    district, Biomay now operates an additional 2000 sqm integrated biomanufacturing
    facility, equipped with five GMP-commissioned clean rooms for upstream and
    downstream processing and aseptic filling. Furthermore, the site features
    comprehensive laboratories for quality control, process and assay development.

    A New Center of Excellence for mRNA

    The upgraded site will serve as Biomay's Center of Excellence for end-to-end
    Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services,
    specifically for messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing. The GMP service offerings
    for mRNA include plasmid cell banking, circular plasmid and linear DNA template
    manufacturing, in-vitro transcription (IVT) of mRNA drug substance, and aseptic
    filling of mRNA drug product. Biomay employs cutting-edge enzymatic run-off
    transcription based on linear DNA templates for mRNA processing, offering
    various options for 5´-capping, 3´-poly-adenylation, and nucleotide modification
    as per client requirements.

    Notably, Biomay has a strong track record in GMP production of linear DNA
    templates, supplying significant amounts of these templates during the COVID-19
    pandemic for the manufacturing of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The company has also
    gained extensive experience in GMP manufacturing of DNA templates for other
    clinical indications, such as oncology.

    Aseptic Filling Capacities

    Biomay's aseptic filling capacities include a seven-glove isolator equipped with
    an automated processing line for aseptic filling, vial capping and crimping,
    primarily serving clinical-stage investigational medicinal products (IMPs). Dr.
    Angela Neubauer, the Site Head of the facility and Biomay's Senior Vice
    President Client Business, emphasized the company's evolution from being a drug
    substance and API manufacturer to offering drug product aseptic filling, testing
    and release services. She highlighted Biomay's strategic goal of establishing
    itself as a leading player in the mRNA CDMO field, alongside its existing
    expertise in proteins and plasmids.

    About Biomay

    Founded in 1984, Biomay AG is a fully integrated CDMO with a focus on microbial
    based GMP services for manufacturing therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA and mRNA.
    The new site complements Biomay's main manufacturing site in Vienna Seestadt
    (22nd district, Ada Lovelace-Strasse), established in 2021.

    Contact:

    Dr. Angela Neubauer, SVP Client Business, mailto:request@biomay.com
    Biomay AG / Ada Lovelace-Str. 2, A-1220 Vienna, Austria, http://www.biomay.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155562/5647785
    OTS: Biomay AG



    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt