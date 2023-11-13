    checkAd

    Patrizia SE: Strong 9M 2023 Results Amid Market Uncertainty, Cost Program Boosts 2024 Earnings

    PATRIZIA SE, despite market uncertainties and declining asset valuations, has met its lower FY 2023 guidance range with an EBITDA of EUR 50.2m in the first three quarters.

    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • PATRIZIA SE has achieved an EBITDA of EUR 50.2m in the first nine months of 2023, meeting the lower end of its FY 2023 guidance range.
    • Market uncertainties and declining real asset valuations are expected to impact the ability to generate performance fees in FY 2024.
    • Management has initiated a review of the company's cost base, which is expected to result in reorganisation expenses of EUR 10.0 - 20.0m in Q4 2023.
    • FY 2023 EBITDA is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range due to these one-off charges.
    • The cost reduction measures implemented should bring PATRIZIA's recurring cost base closer to the level of FY 2021 and improve earnings quality.
    • The company's dividend policy will be based on a profitability KPI going forward, with an update and proposal for FY 2023 to be provided in February 2024.

    The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at PATRIZIA is on 14.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.818,74PKT (+0,11 %).




    Autor: wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
