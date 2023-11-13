    checkAd

    Patrizia's Q3 2023: Robust AUM, Solid Performance, Adjusted Costs for Market Recovery

    PATRIZIA SE's Q3 2023 report reveals a sturdy AUM of EUR 58.2bn, with a slight year-to-date decrease of 1.7% but a 0.4% increase quarter-on-quarter. Despite market challenges, the firm demonstrated resilience.

    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • PATRIZIA SE's 9M 2023 results show resilient Assets under Management (AUM) at EUR 58.2bn, a decrease of 1.7% year-to-date and an increase of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.
    • Recurring management fees increased by 2.0% to EUR 187.7m, while total service fee income was EUR 228.3m, a decrease of 8.1% due to the subdued market environment.
    • EBITDA of EUR 50.2m was below last year’s levels by 36.4%, but within PATRIZIA’s full-year guidance range for FY 2023 of EUR 50.0 - 70.0m.
    • PATRIZIA announced a comprehensive adjustment of its cost base to drive recurring costs below recurring income throughout market cycles. EBITDA FY 2023 is likely to be at the lower end of the guidance range due to one-off reorganisation costs.
    • Dividend payments will be based on a profitability KPI going forward.
    • Despite market uncertainty, high inflation and rising financing costs, PATRIZIA showed a solid performance in the third quarter, supported by other operating income.

    The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at PATRIZIA is on 14.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.818,37PKT (+0,11 %).




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
