Patrizia's Q3 2023: Robust AUM, Solid Performance, Adjusted Costs for Market Recovery

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at PATRIZIA is on 14.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.818,37(+0,11).

PATRIZIA SE's Q3 2023 report reveals a sturdy AUM of EUR 58.2bn, with a slight year-to-date decrease of 1.7% but a 0.4% increase quarter-on-quarter. Despite market challenges, the firm demonstrated resilience.

