Patrizia's Q3 2023: Robust AUM, Solid Performance, Adjusted Costs for Market Recovery
PATRIZIA SE's Q3 2023 report reveals a sturdy AUM of EUR 58.2bn, with a slight year-to-date decrease of 1.7% but a 0.4% increase quarter-on-quarter. Despite market challenges, the firm demonstrated resilience.
- PATRIZIA SE's 9M 2023 results show resilient Assets under Management (AUM) at EUR 58.2bn, a decrease of 1.7% year-to-date and an increase of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.
- Recurring management fees increased by 2.0% to EUR 187.7m, while total service fee income was EUR 228.3m, a decrease of 8.1% due to the subdued market environment.
- EBITDA of EUR 50.2m was below last year’s levels by 36.4%, but within PATRIZIA’s full-year guidance range for FY 2023 of EUR 50.0 - 70.0m.
- PATRIZIA announced a comprehensive adjustment of its cost base to drive recurring costs below recurring income throughout market cycles. EBITDA FY 2023 is likely to be at the lower end of the guidance range due to one-off reorganisation costs.
- Dividend payments will be based on a profitability KPI going forward.
- Despite market uncertainty, high inflation and rising financing costs, PATRIZIA showed a solid performance in the third quarter, supported by other operating income.
