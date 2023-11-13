Veganz Group AG Reveals Insider Information Under EU Market Abuse Regulation
In a strategic move to enhance profitability in 2023, Veganz Group AG has made significant changes to its product lineup, prompting a revision of its annual forecast.
- Veganz Group AG has made adjustments to its product range to improve profitability in 2023.
- The company is adjusting its annual forecast for the 2023 financial year due to the discontinuation of several product categories and a significant reduction of the product range.
- Veganz Group AG expects a significant decline in sales in the 2023 financial year, compared to the previous year's sales of EUR 23.6 million.
- Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved year-on-year growth of 7.8% in the first nine months of the year in its remaining core portfolio.
- Veganz Group AG expects a significant improvement in EBITDA compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR -12.3 million) due to cost reduction and efficiency improvement programmes, streamlining of the product range, optimisation of the customer portfolio, and expansion of in-house production.
- The presentation of the Q3 quarterly figures will take place on 15 November 2023 at 10 a.m.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
