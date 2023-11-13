TAG Forecasts Strong 2023 Results, Stable 2024 FFO I; Proposes 2023 Dividend Suspension

TAG Immobilien AG confirms all forecasts for FY 2023 based on good operating results and expects stable FFO I performance for FY 2024.

FFO I at EUR 132.6m in 9M 2023, down 8.7% from previous year due to higher costs of financing; EBITDA (adjusted) rental business increases by 2.4%.

Around 2,300 rental apartments have been completed in Poland, with a further 1,050 rental apartments under construction; high like-for-like rental growth of 12.4% and low vacancy rate of 3.7%.

Number of apartments sold in Poland in 9M 2023 at approx. 2,900 compared to approx. 1,700 apartments in the previous year (+70%); significant price increases in the Polish property market.

Continued disposals of residential units in Germany: c. 1,300 units sold in the nine-month period ending 30 September 2023, net cash proceeds of EUR 181.5m realised.

Dividend suspension proposed for FY 2023 to further strengthen capital base and to finance investments in Poland with high returns.

PKT

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at TAG Immobilien is on 14.11.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.447,60(+0,05).