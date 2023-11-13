ENCAVIS AG Thrives Amid Turbulence, Boosts Operating Earnings Per Share by 4%
Despite facing challenging times, Encavis AG, a leading wind and solar park operator based in Hamburg, has announced a promising growth trajectory and a 4% surge in operating earnings per share.
- Encavis AG, a Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, has reported growth and a 4% increase in operating earnings per share despite turbulent times.
- The company's production volume has exceeded that of the same period in the previous year, driven by new wind and solar farms acquired in the previous year.
- Encavis generated net revenue of EUR 356.0 million in the first nine months of the 2023 financial year, slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 354.8 million.
- The company's operating EBITDA was EUR 246.1 million, 9% lower than in the previous year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 69%.
- Despite reduced operating cash flow from operating activities, the Group had cash in the amount of EUR 345.0 million available for further growth as of 30 September 2023.
- The company's equity ratio as of 30 September 2023 rose from 32.9% to 33.8% compared to the half-year figure of 2023.
