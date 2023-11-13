Shelly Group Reports Stellar Revenue and Earnings Growth in 9M 2023
Shelly Group AD, a leading innovator in IoT and smart building solutions, has announced a significant surge in its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, underpinned by robust growth in revenues, EBIT, and net profit.
- Shelly Group AD, a provider of IoT and smart building solutions, reported a 49.3% increase in group revenue to EUR 44.1 million and a 68.6% increase in EBIT to EUR 11.9 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The company's net profit at the group level increased by 65.6% to EUR 9.9 million.
- Shelly Group's cloud user base grew by 62.5% to 1.1 million, driven by a new app.
- The company confirmed its outlook for 2023, expecting revenue growth of 51.0% to EUR 72.0 million and an EBIT increase of at least 63.5% to more than EUR 17.0 million.
- Shelly Group quadrupled the number of product launches in the nine-month period of 2023 to 22 devices, with more surprises planned for the fourth quarter.
- Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the company continued its encouraging business performance recorded in the first half of the year throughout the third quarter of 2023.
