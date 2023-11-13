    checkAd

    Shelly Group Reports Stellar Revenue and Earnings Growth in 9M 2023

    Shelly Group AD, a leading innovator in IoT and smart building solutions, has announced a significant surge in its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, underpinned by robust growth in revenues, EBIT, and net profit.

    • Shelly Group AD, a provider of IoT and smart building solutions, reported a 49.3% increase in group revenue to EUR 44.1 million and a 68.6% increase in EBIT to EUR 11.9 million in the first nine months of 2023.
    • The company's net profit at the group level increased by 65.6% to EUR 9.9 million.
    • Shelly Group's cloud user base grew by 62.5% to 1.1 million, driven by a new app.
    • The company confirmed its outlook for 2023, expecting revenue growth of 51.0% to EUR 72.0 million and an EBIT increase of at least 63.5% to more than EUR 17.0 million.
    • Shelly Group quadrupled the number of product launches in the nine-month period of 2023 to 22 devices, with more surprises planned for the fourth quarter.
    • Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the company continued its encouraging business performance recorded in the first half of the year throughout the third quarter of 2023.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Shelly Group Reports Stellar Revenue and Earnings Growth in 9M 2023 Shelly Group AD, a leading innovator in IoT and smart building solutions, has announced a significant surge in its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, underpinned by robust growth in revenues, EBIT, and net profit.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Q3 2023: q.beyond mit beeindruckendem Umsatz- und Cashflow-Wachstum
    360 Leser
    Formycon enthüllt beeindruckendes Neunmonatsergebnis 2023!
    304 Leser
    Energiekontor AG bestätigt Prognose 2023: Projektpipeline erneut erweitert!
    232 Leser
    JOST steigert Gewinn und Free Cashflow signifikant - Profitabilität auf neuem Höchststand
    220 Leser
    Hypoport trotzt trübem Markt: Umsatz steigt dank starker Kostendisziplin
    212 Leser
    Salzgitter AG trotzt Wirtschaftskrise: Starkes Ergebnis nach neun Monaten
    204 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei DAX, Dow Jones und Co. - MDAX verzeichnet leichten Rückgang
    200 Leser
    Verkauf von PROXESS Anteilen: Beta Systems Software AG passt Prognose an
    180 Leser
    PNE AG: Erfolgreiches Quartal und Ausbau der Projektpipeline
    176 Leser
    Tonies: Umsatzwachstum von 46% in Q3 - Ziel: 354 Mio. EUR Umsatz und positives EBITDA in 2023
    168 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2076 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1244 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    852 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    848 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    828 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    760 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    740 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    704 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    688 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    644 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2076 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2076 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1972 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1964 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1836 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1736 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4448 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3164 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2840 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2596 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2076 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2076 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt