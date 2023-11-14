Brockhaus Technologies Soars with Robust Profit Growth, Predicts Strong 2023 Finish
Brockhaus Technologies AG is riding high with a 31% surge in revenue to €142.7 million in the first three quarters of 2023, while its adjusted EBITDA climbed by 33% to €54.4 million.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reports a 31% increase in revenue to €142.7 million in the first nine months of 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 33% year-on-year to €54.4 million, with an EBITDA margin of 38.1%
- The company's Bikeleasing segment increased the number of newly facilitated company bikes by 32% to around 131,000 and its corporate customers by 10,000 to around 56,000
- Net debt was reduced to €20.4 million, while cash and cash equivalents increased to €74.5 million
- Brockhaus Technologies expects revenue in fiscal year 2023 to be at the upper end of the forecast of €165 - 175 million with an unchanged high EBITDA margin of 35%
- The company aims to increase revenue to €290 - 320 million and EBITDA margin to 40% by 2025.
