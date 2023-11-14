Nordex Group Posts Positive Q3 EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance
In Q3 2023, Nordex Group reported a positive EBITDA, affirming its annual forecast. The first nine months saw a 16% sales growth, reaching EUR 4.5 billion, and a significant improvement in EBITDA margin.
- Nordex Group achieved positive EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 and confirmed its full-year guidance
- Sales grew by 16% to EUR 4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023
- EBITDA margin improved to 2.8% in the third quarter and reached -1.5% in the first nine months
- Installations increased to 2.4 gigawatts in the third quarter
- Order backlog exceeded EUR 10 billion
- Working capital remained stable at -10.2%.
