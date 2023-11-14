    checkAd

    Nordex Group Posts Positive Q3 EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

    In Q3 2023, Nordex Group reported a positive EBITDA, affirming its annual forecast. The first nine months saw a 16% sales growth, reaching EUR 4.5 billion, and a significant improvement in EBITDA margin.

    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Nordex Group achieved positive EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 and confirmed its full-year guidance
    • Sales grew by 16% to EUR 4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023
    • EBITDA margin improved to 2.8% in the third quarter and reached -1.5% in the first nine months
    • Installations increased to 2.4 gigawatts in the third quarter
    • Order backlog exceeded EUR 10 billion
    • Working capital remained stable at -10.2%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 14.11.2023.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.463,51PKT (+0,11 %).


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  37   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Nordex Group Posts Positive Q3 EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance In Q3 2023, Nordex Group reported a positive EBITDA, affirming its annual forecast. The first nine months saw a 16% sales growth, reaching EUR 4.5 billion, and a significant improvement in EBITDA margin.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Q3 2023: q.beyond mit beeindruckendem Umsatz- und Cashflow-Wachstum
    372 Leser
    Formycon enthüllt beeindruckendes Neunmonatsergebnis 2023!
    304 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei DAX, Dow Jones und Co. - MDAX verzeichnet leichten Rückgang
    236 Leser
    Energiekontor AG bestätigt Prognose 2023: Projektpipeline erneut erweitert!
    236 Leser
    JOST steigert Gewinn und Free Cashflow signifikant - Profitabilität auf neuem Höchststand
    220 Leser
    Salzgitter AG trotzt Wirtschaftskrise: Starkes Ergebnis nach neun Monaten
    216 Leser
    TAG bestätigt Prognosen für 2023 und erwartet stabiles FFO I für 2024 - Dividendenaussetzung ...
    196 Leser
    Verkauf von PROXESS Anteilen: Beta Systems Software AG passt Prognose an
    192 Leser
    PNE AG: Erfolgreiches Quartal und Ausbau der Projektpipeline
    188 Leser
    Activision & QYOU: Top-Influencer unterstützen Launch von 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III'
    168 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2080 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1244 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    856 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    852 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    832 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    784 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    748 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    704 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    696 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    644 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2080 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2080 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1972 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1964 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1836 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1740 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4448 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3448 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3192 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3164 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2840 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2596 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2376 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2080 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2080 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt