Vitesco Technologies: Q3 2023 Boasts Robust Profitability & Solid Performance
Despite a slight dip in Q3 sales, Vitesco Technologies demonstrated robust profitability in Q3 2023, boasting an impressive adjusted EBIT and a solid order intake, particularly in electrification products.
- Vitesco Technologies reported strong profitability in Q3 2023 with quarterly sales of around €2.20 billion, down from €2.30 billion in Q3 2022
- The company's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 was €76.4 million, up from €44.7 million in Q3 2022, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5 percent, up from 2.0 percent in Q3 2022
- Vitesco Technologies reported a free cash flow of €73.4 million in Q3 2023
- The company had a solid order intake in Q3 2023 of €2.5 billion, with electrification products accounting for around €1.5 billion
- The total order intake for the electrification business in the first nine months of 2023 was almost €7 billion
- Vitesco Technologies confirmed its guidance for 2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.463,51PKT (+0,11 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 25 | 0 |