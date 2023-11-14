VARTA AG Records Best Financial Quarter Yet
VARTA AG, a global leader in battery technology, has posted its most successful quarter for the current fiscal year, demonstrating significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This impressive performance is attributed to a variety of factors including a diverse product range, effective restructuring, and strategic pricing.
- VARTA AG has achieved its best quarter of the current financial year, with a significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- The company's broad product portfolio, successful restructuring measures, falling material and energy costs, and selective price adjustments have positively impacted results.
- VARTA maintains its leading global position in "Micro Batteries" and shows significant improvement in the "Lithium-Ion CoinPower" segment.
- The "Consumer Batteries" segment remains a stable mainstay of VARTA AG, while "Energy Storage Systems" is a sustainable growth driver.
- The company confirms its guidance for the year, expecting revenue of around €820 million and adjusted EBITDA between €40 million and €60 million.
- Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, VARTA remains confident about 2023 due to the positive development in the third quarter, the traditionally stronger second half of the year, and the consistent implementation of restructuring measures.
