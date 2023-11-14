Andera Partners Co-Leads $72M Series C for Cancer Immunotherapy Firm Nouscom
In a significant boost for cancer immunotherapy, Nouscom has secured an oversubscribed Series C funding round of €67.5 million ($72 million), co-led by Andera Partners, Bpifrance, and M Ventures.
- Key Facts: - Andera Partners co-leads a €67.5 million ($72 million) oversubscribed Series C round for cancer immunotherapy company Nouscom. - The financing will enable Nouscom to complete Phase 2 clinical trials with its cancer vaccine NOUS-209. - The financing round was co-led by Andera Partners, Bpifrance, and M Ventures, with support from new and existing investors. - Delegates from Andera Partners, Bpifrance, and M Ventures have joined the Nouscom Board of Directors. - The proceeds will be used to advance and expand Nouscom's clinical pipeline, including ongoing clinical trials for NOUS-209 and NOUS-PEV. - Dr. Marina Udier, CEO of Nouscom, expresses gratitude for the financing and highlights the potential of Nouscom's neoantigen-based cancer vaccines.
