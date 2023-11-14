Medios Achieves Historic High: Records Strongest Quarter Ever in Company's History

Medios AG recorded its strongest quarter in the company's history

In Q3 2023, revenue increased by 16.9% to €489.9 million

EBITDA pre1 increased by 12.7% to €17.2 million in Q3 2023

Medios expects consolidated revenue for the full year 2023 to be around €1.8 billion

The company plans to expand into other European countries and establish strategic partnerships in personalized therapies

Medios aims for consolidated revenue of over €2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range in the medium term

EUR

%

EUR

%





The price of Medios at the time of the news was 16,520and was down -0,12compared with the previous day.35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,530this corresponds to a plus of +0,06since publication.