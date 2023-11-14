Medios Achieves Historic High: Records Strongest Quarter Ever in Company's History
Medios AG, a leading name in personalized therapies, has marked a historic high in Q3 2023, with a 16.9% surge in revenue, setting sights on a €2 billion medium-term goal.
- Medios AG recorded its strongest quarter in the company's history
- In Q3 2023, revenue increased by 16.9% to €489.9 million
- EBITDA pre1 increased by 12.7% to €17.2 million in Q3 2023
- Medios expects consolidated revenue for the full year 2023 to be around €1.8 billion
- The company plans to expand into other European countries and establish strategic partnerships in personalized therapies
- Medios aims for consolidated revenue of over €2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range in the medium term
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 16,520EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.
35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,530EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
-0,06 %
+4,55 %
+19,09 %
-4,51 %
-7,65 %
-43,58 %
+8,57 %
+66,95 %
ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
