Strong Q3 Performance by INDUS Holding: A Noteworthy Operating Triumph

INDUS Holding AG reported a 1.4% increase in sales to EUR 1.36 billion in the first nine months of 2023

Operating income (EBIT) rose by 19.5% to EUR 116.9 million and EBIT margin increased to 8.6%

Free cash flow increased to EUR 106.1 million, exceeding the full-year target

Earnings after taxes were significantly higher at EUR 43.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR -29.9 million in the previous year

The company completed the full divestment of its automotive supply companies in the third quarter of 2023

The Board of Management is forecasting full-year sales to be in the range of EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 1.9 billion and expects a rising EBIT margin.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at INDUS Holding is on 14.11.2023. The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 19,945 and was down -0,05 compared with the previous day.