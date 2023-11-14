Strong Q3 Performance by INDUS Holding: A Noteworthy Operating Triumph
In the first three quarters of 2023, INDUS Holding AG has demonstrated a robust financial performance, with a 1.4% rise in sales and a significant increase in operating income and free cash flow.
- INDUS Holding AG reported a 1.4% increase in sales to EUR 1.36 billion in the first nine months of 2023
- Operating income (EBIT) rose by 19.5% to EUR 116.9 million and EBIT margin increased to 8.6%
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 106.1 million, exceeding the full-year target
- Earnings after taxes were significantly higher at EUR 43.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR -29.9 million in the previous year
- The company completed the full divestment of its automotive supply companies in the third quarter of 2023
- The Board of Management is forecasting full-year sales to be in the range of EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 1.9 billion and expects a rising EBIT margin.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at INDUS Holding is on 14.11.2023.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 19,945EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,53 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.820,59PKT (+0,13 %).
ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
