Hamburger Hafen and Logistik Struggles Amid Ongoing Economic Challenges

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has seen a decline in its business performance due to ongoing economic difficulties.

The company's container throughput decreased by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU, and container transport dropped by 3.4 percent to 1,222 thousand TEU.

HHLA's group revenue was €1,090.0 million, a decrease of 7.1 percent from the previous year.

The Group operating result (EBIT) decreased by 52.8 percent to €75.6 million, and profit after tax and minority interests was €11.9 million.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a decrease of 7.4 percent in revenue to €1,061.3 million, and the operating result (EBIT) dropped by 57.4 percent to €61.8 million.

The company's business forecast for 2023 expects a significant decrease in container throughput and a moderate decrease in container transport compared to 2022.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.11.2023.