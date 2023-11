Delivery Hero Soars in Q3, Accelerating Growth & Progressing Steadily Towards Profitability

Delivery Hero SE reported a 9% YoY increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Q3 2023

The company's Total Segment Revenue improved by 16% YoY as a result of improved monetization, driven by AdTech, service and subscription fees

Delivery Hero is on track to improve adjusted EBITDA by more than EUR 850 million in FY 2023, despite FX and hyperinflation headwinds

The company confirmed its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin outlook and raised its GMV guidance, expecting GMV growth in the upper range of 5-7% YoY in FY 2023

Delivery Hero's financial position remains solid, with margins in profitable countries expected to generate more than EUR 1.3 billion adjusted EBITDA run-rate in Q4 2023, an expansion of more than 30% compared to Q4 2022

The company also anticipates progress in adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin to around -2.2% in Q4 2023, up from -4.8% in Q4 last year, driven by the APAC business reaching positive adjusted EBITDA before Group costs in October.

The next important date, Q3 2023 Trading Update / Quarterly Report, at Delivery Hero is on 14.11.2023.