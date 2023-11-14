Delivery Hero Soars in Q3, Accelerating Growth & Progressing Steadily Towards Profitability
Delivery Hero SE, a global leader in online food delivery, has reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2023, with significant growth in key metrics, despite challenging market conditions.
- Delivery Hero SE reported a 9% YoY increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Q3 2023
- The company's Total Segment Revenue improved by 16% YoY as a result of improved monetization, driven by AdTech, service and subscription fees
- Delivery Hero is on track to improve adjusted EBITDA by more than EUR 850 million in FY 2023, despite FX and hyperinflation headwinds
- The company confirmed its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin outlook and raised its GMV guidance, expecting GMV growth in the upper range of 5-7% YoY in FY 2023
- Delivery Hero's financial position remains solid, with margins in profitable countries expected to generate more than EUR 1.3 billion adjusted EBITDA run-rate in Q4 2023, an expansion of more than 30% compared to Q4 2022
- The company also anticipates progress in adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin to around -2.2% in Q4 2023, up from -4.8% in Q4 last year, driven by the APAC business reaching positive adjusted EBITDA before Group costs in October.
