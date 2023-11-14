The price of adesso at the time of the news was 95,25and was up +0,79compared with the previous day.25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 94,65this corresponds to a minus of -0,63since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.820,59(+0,13).

In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso Group reported a significant sales growth of 28%, reaching EUR 833.7 million, largely driven by organic growth. However, the company faced a dip in operating earnings due to a weaker first half.

Adesso Boosts Sales by 28% to €833.7M, Anticipates Return to Normal Profitability by 2024

