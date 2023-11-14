Adesso Boosts Sales by 28% to €833.7M, Anticipates Return to Normal Profitability by 2024
In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso Group reported a significant sales growth of 28%, reaching EUR 833.7 million, largely driven by organic growth. However, the company faced a dip in operating earnings due to a weaker first half.
- adesso Group increased sales by 28% to EUR 833.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, with 26 percentage points being organic growth.
- The company's operating earnings (EBITDA) were 25% lower than the same period of the previous year, at EUR 53.5 million, due to a weaker first half of the year.
- The EBITDA margin improved to 9.9% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a positive profitability trend.
- adesso expects another double-digit percentage increase in sales in 2024 and a return to the usual EBITDA target margin range.
- The company's personnel costs increased by 35% from EUR 422.5 million to EUR 572.4 million, significantly outpacing the growth in sales revenues and staff numbers.
- The full-year EBITDA forecast was adjusted to between EUR 70 million and EUR 90 million depending on the licence acquisition and capacity utilisation in the fourth quarter.
