Oesterreichische Post Q1-Q3 2023: Boost in Revenue and Earnings Compared to Last Year

Austrian Post's revenue increased by 8.5% to EUR 1,969.3m in Q1-Q3 2023

Mail revenue decreased by 2.3% to EUR 866.7m, while Parcel & Logistics revenue increased by 16.6% to EUR 1,009.1m

EBITDA increased by 9.5% to EUR 282.4m, and EBIT increased by 4.4% to EUR 130.8m

Operating free cash flow was EUR 177.2m, and equity was EUR 674.9m as of September 30, 2023

Outlook for 2023: Group revenue growth in the mid-single digit range, and EBIT expected to remain at the prior year level

Aim for 2024: achieve revenue growth and maintain stability in earnings development

