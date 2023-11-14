Oesterreichische Post Q1-Q3 2023: Boost in Revenue and Earnings Compared to Last Year
In the first three quarters of 2023, Austrian Post reported a significant 8.5% rise in revenue, reaching EUR 1,969.3m. Despite a slight dip in Mail revenue, Parcel & Logistics experienced a robust 16.6% growth.
- Austrian Post's revenue increased by 8.5% to EUR 1,969.3m in Q1-Q3 2023
- Mail revenue decreased by 2.3% to EUR 866.7m, while Parcel & Logistics revenue increased by 16.6% to EUR 1,009.1m
- EBITDA increased by 9.5% to EUR 282.4m, and EBIT increased by 4.4% to EUR 130.8m
- Operating free cash flow was EUR 177.2m, and equity was EUR 674.9m as of September 30, 2023
- Outlook for 2023: Group revenue growth in the mid-single digit range, and EBIT expected to remain at the prior year level
- Aim for 2024: achieve revenue growth and maintain stability in earnings development
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 14.11.2023.
The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 31,20EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000APOST4WKN:A0JML5
