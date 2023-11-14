Nagarro Achieves 12.9% YoY Constant-Currency Revenue Growth in 9M 2023

Nagarro SE reported a 12.9% YoY constant-currency revenue growth in 9M 2023

In Q3 2023, the company's revenue grew to €234.3 million, up 1.9% YoY from €229.8 million in Q3 2022

Gross profit declined to €56.1 million in Q3 2023 from €69.8 million in Q3 2022, and gross margin dropped to 23.9% in Q3 2023 from 30.4% in Q3 2022

Adjusted EBITDA declined to €32.0 million (13.7% of revenue) in Q3 2023 from €48.4 million (21.1% of revenue) in Q3 2022

The company's headcount was reduced by 500 during Q3 2023 to 19,182

Nine-month results showed revenue growth to €690.6 million in 9M 2023, up 10.4% YoY from €625.4 million in 9M 2022.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 76,18and was down -0,20compared with the previous day.14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,15this corresponds to a minus of -0,03since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.820,59(+0,13).