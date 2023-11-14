Nagarro Achieves 12.9% YoY Constant-Currency Revenue Growth in 9M 2023
Nagarro SE showcased a robust 12.9% YoY constant-currency revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023, despite a challenging Q3 marked by a dip in gross profit and margin.
- Nagarro SE reported a 12.9% YoY constant-currency revenue growth in 9M 2023
- In Q3 2023, the company's revenue grew to €234.3 million, up 1.9% YoY from €229.8 million in Q3 2022
- Gross profit declined to €56.1 million in Q3 2023 from €69.8 million in Q3 2022, and gross margin dropped to 23.9% in Q3 2023 from 30.4% in Q3 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA declined to €32.0 million (13.7% of revenue) in Q3 2023 from €48.4 million (21.1% of revenue) in Q3 2022
- The company's headcount was reduced by 500 during Q3 2023 to 19,182
- Nine-month results showed revenue growth to €690.6 million in 9M 2023, up 10.4% YoY from €625.4 million in 9M 2022.
