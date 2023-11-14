Aumann AG Skyrockets: 33% Revenue Jump, Enhanced Profitability, and a Raised €280M Forecast for 2023

Aumann AG reported a 33% increase in revenue in the first nine months of 2023, with significantly improved profitability.

The company's order intake exceeded the previous year's figure, leading to a substantial increase in the order backlog.

Aumann's recent acquisition of LACOM expanded its technological portfolio in battery and fuel cell production.

Revenue in the first nine months increased by 32.7% from €150.4 million in the previous year to €199.6 million.

Aumann's order intake reached a new nine-month high of €249.0 million, with 81.0% attributable to the E-mobility segment.

Based on current business performance, Aumann is raising its original revenue forecast for 2023 from over €250 million to over €280 million.

