Friedrich Vorwerk Triples Orders to €1B, Boosts Revenue by 6% with 7.4% EBITDA Margin
Despite facing high material and personnel costs, Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE has seen a 6% revenue increase in the first three quarters of the fiscal year, with a robust order intake tripling to over €1 billion.
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE increased its revenue by 6% in the first nine months of the financial year, with an EBITDA margin of 7.4%.
- The company's order intake tripled to over €1 billion, up from €318 million the previous year.
- The order backlog as of 30 September 2023 increased to €1,049 million, largely driven by the A-Nord electricity project contract worth around €600 million.
- Despite high material and personnel costs impacting profitability, the company expects no future negative effects from a large-scale plant construction project in the Natural Gas segment, for which a provision of €7.4 million was recognized.
- The company's management board remains positive about the future, citing a record order backlog and the A-Nord project, scheduled for completion in 2026, as the basis for further profitable growth.
- The management board expects Group revenue of over €330 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8-11% in 2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |