Viscom AG Confirms Annual Forecast, Anticipates Strong Q4 2023
Anticipating a robust final quarter for 2023, Viscom AG reiterates its annual forecast. The firm has witnessed a significant 11.4% surge in incoming orders, with a noteworthy increase in revenues and EBIT.
- Viscom AG expects a strong final quarter for 2023 and confirms its annual forecast.
- The company has seen an increase in incoming orders to €90,232 thousand, a rise of 11.4% from the previous year.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was €80,207 thousand, a 19.8% increase from the previous year.
- The EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was €2,612 thousand, a 38.6% increase from the previous year.
- Viscom AG's business activities in the Americas region showed a high interest in their inspection systems across all industries.
- Despite the geopolitical situation affecting the Asian market for Viscom products, the company has increased its presence outside China and expects strong year-end business.
The next important date, Publication of Group Quarterly Financial Report 9M/2023, at Viscom is on 14.11.2023.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 7,9500EUR and was down -0,93 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,14 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
