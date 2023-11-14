Viscom AG Confirms Annual Forecast, Anticipates Strong Q4 2023

Viscom AG expects a strong final quarter for 2023 and confirms its annual forecast.

The company has seen an increase in incoming orders to €90,232 thousand, a rise of 11.4% from the previous year.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was €80,207 thousand, a 19.8% increase from the previous year.

The EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was €2,612 thousand, a 38.6% increase from the previous year.

Viscom AG's business activities in the Americas region showed a high interest in their inspection systems across all industries.

Despite the geopolitical situation affecting the Asian market for Viscom products, the company has increased its presence outside China and expects strong year-end business.

