MBB SE Boosts Revenue to €691M, Achieves 7% EBITDA Margin in First 9 Months
In the first three quarters of 2023, MBB SE has reported a robust 8.2% rise in revenues, reaching €691.0 million, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of 7%.
- MBB SE increased its revenues by 8.2% to €691.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, with an EBITDA margin of 7%.
- The company's net liquidity totalled €392.4 million after nine months, of which €320.6 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.
- The Service & Infrastructure segment generated revenues of €350.0 million in the first nine months, with Friedrich Vorwerk achieving revenue growth of 6.4% to €275.1 million.
- The Technological Applications segment grew by 20.5% to €267.7 million in revenues in the first nine months, with Aumann accelerating its growth to 32.7% and achieving revenues of €199.6 million.
- The Consumer Goods segment recorded revenues of €73.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, down 4.5% on the previous year.
- For the current financial year, MBB continues to expect revenues of €850-900 million and an EBITDA margin at the lower end of the forecast range of 8-10%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at MBB is on 14.11.2023.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 79,80EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ
