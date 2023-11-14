MBB SE Boosts Revenue to €691M, Achieves 7% EBITDA Margin in First 9 Months

MBB SE increased its revenues by 8.2% to €691.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, with an EBITDA margin of 7%.

The company's net liquidity totalled €392.4 million after nine months, of which €320.6 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE.

The Service & Infrastructure segment generated revenues of €350.0 million in the first nine months, with Friedrich Vorwerk achieving revenue growth of 6.4% to €275.1 million.

The Technological Applications segment grew by 20.5% to €267.7 million in revenues in the first nine months, with Aumann accelerating its growth to 32.7% and achieving revenues of €199.6 million.

The Consumer Goods segment recorded revenues of €73.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, down 4.5% on the previous year.

For the current financial year, MBB continues to expect revenues of €850-900 million and an EBITDA margin at the lower end of the forecast range of 8-10%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at MBB is on 14.11.2023.