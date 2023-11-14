Softing's Interim Report: Q3 and First 9 Months of 2023 Performance Unveiled

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Softing is on 14.11.2023.The price of Softing at the time of the news was 6,4750and was up +5,71compared with the previous day.

Softing AG has announced a significant 24% YoY increase in consolidated revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, reaching EUR 87.2 million. This growth was largely fueled by the company's Industrial and Automotive sectors.

