Softing's Interim Report: Q3 and First 9 Months of 2023 Performance Unveiled
Softing AG has announced a significant 24% YoY increase in consolidated revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, reaching EUR 87.2 million. This growth was largely fueled by the company's Industrial and Automotive sectors.
- Softing AG reported a 24% YoY increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 87.2 million for the first nine months of 2023, primarily driven by its Industrial and Automotive segments.
- The Industrial segment's revenue rose by 29.5% to EUR 66.2 million, with operating EBIT improving from EUR 2.8 million to EUR 9.6 million.
- The Automotive segment saw revenue growth of nearly 18% to reach EUR 16.0 million, despite preparation costs for a major multi-year project expected to generate significant revenues from 2024.
- GlobalmatiX, a telematics specialist, recorded sluggish growth, resulting in operating EBIT of EUR -0.9 million, despite a YoY improvement of EUR 0.9 million.
- The IT Networks segment experienced a decline in revenue to EUR 5.2 million due to the unexpected collapse of a contract manufacturer, with operating EBIT remaining at EUR -1.7 million.
- At the Group level, strong revenue performance in the Industrial and Automotive segments resulted in operating EBIT of EUR 5.8 million, up from EUR 2.1 million in the same period last year. Consequently, consolidated profit rose to EUR 2.8 million, with earnings per share improving to EUR 0.31.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Softing is on 14.11.2023.
The price of Softing at the time of the news was 6,4750EUR and was up +5,71 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005178008WKN:517800
