Photon Energy Shatters Records with Unprecedented Electricity Generation in Q3 2023
Despite facing tough conditions, Photon Energy Group set a new record for electricity generation in Q3 2023, even as it reported a decrease in revenues. The company's impressive performance was bolstered by its independent power producer portfolio and strategic expansion in Romania.
- Photon Energy Group achieved record electricity generation in Q3 2023 despite challenging conditions.
- The company's unaudited consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to EUR 59.456 million, a decrease of 12.3% YoY.
- The company's independent power producer (IPP) portfolio generated a record 49.3 GWh in Q3 2023 and 114.8 GWh YTD, up by 33.2% and 11.4% YoY, respectively.
- The company expanded its IPP portfolio by 31.5 MWp in Romania and completed and grid-connected PV power plants with a total installed capacity of 10.1 MWp.
- The company secured a building permit for a 54 MWp PV power plant in Gorj county, Romania, marking the largest utility-scale solar project in the company's history in Central and Eastern Europe.
- The company reported a net loss of EUR 9.595 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to a net profit of EUR 6.552 million a year before.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |