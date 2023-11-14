EXASOL Reports 10% ARR Increase to EUR 37.0M, Significant Profitability Boost Confirmed

Exasol confirms preliminary quarterly figures - Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 10.4% to EUR 37.0 million - Revenue increased by 6.0% to EUR 26.3 million in the current year - Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved to EUR -4.1 million compared to the previous year - Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 14.7 million as of September 30, 2023 - The forecast for 2023 was adjusted on October 30, with ARR expected to range between EUR 40.0 million and EUR 42.0 million

The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,1825and was down -0,23compared with the previous day.