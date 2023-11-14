EXASOL Reports 10% ARR Increase to EUR 37.0M, Significant Profitability Boost Confirmed
Exasol, a leading data analytics company, has reported a promising uptick in its preliminary quarterly figures, with significant improvements in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and adjusted EBITDA.
- Exasol confirms preliminary quarterly figures - Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 10.4% to EUR 37.0 million - Revenue increased by 6.0% to EUR 26.3 million in the current year - Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved to EUR -4.1 million compared to the previous year - Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 14.7 million as of September 30, 2023 - The forecast for 2023 was adjusted on October 30, with ARR expected to range between EUR 40.0 million and EUR 42.0 million
- ARR increased by 10.4% to EUR 37.0 million
- Revenue increased by 6.0% to EUR 26.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved to EUR -4.1 million
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 14.7 million as of September 30, 2023
- The forecast for 2023 was adjusted on October 30
The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.
The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,1825EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
-0,23 %
-5,22 %
-19,11 %
-17,89 %
-27,99 %
-89,52 %
-77,03 %
ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |