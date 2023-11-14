KATEK SE: EBITDA Soars by 83% to €33M, Initiates 'Phase Two' to Boost Earnings
In Q3 2023, KATEK SE, one of Europe's top 5 electronics companies, saw a remarkable 83% surge in EBITDA to nearly EUR 33 million, alongside an 18.6% revenue increase from the previous year.
- KATEK SE's EBITDA increased by 83% to almost EUR 33 million in Q3 2023
- Revenues increased by 18.6% compared to the previous year, with gross margin over 30%
- The Systems & Products segment, particularly Solar, showed the strongest growth at 34%
- The company confirmed its sales and earnings forecast for 2023
- KATEK SE launched "Phase Two" of its strategy, aiming to transform its size into sustainable profitability
- The company is among the top 5 electronics companies in Europe and aims to reach three quarters of a billion in revenues in 2023.
