In Q3 2023, KATEK SE, one of Europe's top 5 electronics companies, saw a remarkable 83% surge in EBITDA to nearly EUR 33 million, alongside an 18.6% revenue increase from the previous year.

KATEK SE: EBITDA Soars by 83% to €33M, Initiates 'Phase Two' to Boost Earnings

