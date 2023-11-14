    checkAd
    Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

    • Starke 9M-Zahlen nach schwachem H1
    • EBIT stabil, aber Ausblick unsicher
    • Langfristig positive Aussichten, aber kurzfristig HOLD

    ^

    Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG

    Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG
    ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: HOLD
    seit: 14.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 5,20
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Strong 9M after soft H1 // Market remains challenging; chg.
    Topic: Yesterday, EVDI published surprisingly strong indication for 9M figures compensating for weak H1 figures published earlier this month. The outlook however remains clouded.

    Operating income came in at EUR 3.1m (-6% yoy), including c. EUR 2.8m sales, c. EUR 0.2m financial income (mostly from associated companies) as well as c. EUR 0.1m other operating income (all eNuW). The strong topline figure compares to EUR 1.5m in H1 and should be mainly due to higher margins on the financing volume which decreased by 30% yoy to EUR 25.8m.

    EBIT of EUR -1.3m remained stable vs H1 as cost cutting measures seem to bear fruit paired with a sequentially improving topline.

    With the strong indicative 9M figures in the books, management became more optimistic with regards to the FY23 figures, now expecting to exceed our old sales estimate (eNuW: EUR 2.8m) by 35-45% and reach an operating income of EUR 4.3-5.0m.

    As the situation in the German real estate market is seen to remain depressed, driven by inflation and rising interest rates, which weigh heavy on the whole industry, we are more cautious than management regarding FY23 as ramped-up financing costs and increased default risks should continue to burden EVDIŽs operationsas both naturally reduce the number of attractive projects for EVDI (in terms of risk-return).

    Beyond 2023, the outlook is brighter: EVDI is facing a long-term growing market, interest rate hikes seem to slow down and prices in the real-estate market started to decrease. All that should drive the number of projects and volumes again. Further, the takeover of wevest that unlocked bigger transactions, new products and cross-selling potentials, and the regional expansion should start to bear fruit.

    Thanks to future topline growth paired with the scalable and diversified platform business model, we see stable EBIT margin north of 20% in the mid- to long-term (eNuW: FYŽ27e), which is in line with managements long-term vision (20% EBIT-margin).

    As the short term outlook is clouded and the uncertainty in the industry is high, the stock remains a HOLD for the moment with a slightly increased PT of EUR 5.20 (old: EUR 5.00) based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28249.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die EV Digital Invest Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -4,41 % und einem Kurs von 4,34EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: HOLD
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 5,20 Euro


    Diskussion: EV Digital Invest AG
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD ^ Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 14.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ROUNDUP: TAG Immobilien will auch für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
    936 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens-Energy-Erholung erhält Schwung - Bericht zu Staatshilfen (1) 
    816 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kaum Bewegung vor US-Inflationsdaten
    756 Leser
    VW-Dachgesellschaft Porsche SE fährt weniger Gewinn ein
    640 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig Bewegung vor Inflationsdaten
    628 Leser
    'HB': Durchbruch bei Staatsgarantien für Siemens Energy
    604 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger halten sich vor Inflationsdaten zurück
    552 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten
    544 Leser
    Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung vor Inflationsdaten - Boeing und Tesla gefragt
    528 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Encavis bestätigt nach dritten Quartal seine Jahresprognose
    524 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1716 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1480 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Versöhnlicher Wochenabschluss - Tech-Rally
    1348 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow legt merklich zu - Rally bei Tech-Werten
    1344 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Plug Power zieht bei Europas Wasserstoffaktien den Stecker (1) 
    1296 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende August
    1100 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank leidet unter Immobilienschwäche - Gewinnziel gesenkt
    1080 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor mit tiefem Kursrutsch - Für Stifel kein Kauf mehr
    1032 Leser
    ROUNDUP: TAG Immobilien will auch für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
    936 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267696 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2624 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2256 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1840 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1832 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1716 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1688 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Worldline-Aktie stürzt ab - Sektor schwankt mit
    1604 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267696 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113584 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19992 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8816 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt