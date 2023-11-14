Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully
Munich (ots) - Despite complex global challenges, Rohde & Schwarz has closed the
2022/2023 fiscal year successfully. For the first time in its 90-year history,
the technology group topped the three billion euro mark for order intake. This
shows that the group is well positioned in growth markets thanks to its focus on
security and connectivity. Also in the reporting period, Rohde & Schwarz
continued to invest systematically in its own vertical integration and key
technologies in order to remain independent, flexible and technologically
relevant for its customers.
The 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty
and difficult economic conditions. Nevertheless, Rohde & Schwarz achieved an
excellent order intake of well over EUR 3 billion and revenue rose to EUR 2.78
billion. The positive operating result was also in line with expectations. On
June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.
The overall good consolidated financial statements show that Rohde & Schwarz is
well positioned in markets with strong growth potential. The group's
diversification ensures greater security and stability.
Broad test and measurement portfolio drives innovation and transformation
The wireless communications T&M market declined, especially on the production
side, due to the global economic situation. In this challenging environment, the
diversified Rohde & Schwarz T&M portfolio proved highly advantageous and ensured
a robust fiscal year. Customers in the aerospace & defense market continued to
invest in the group's state-of-the-art T&M technology. The automotive industry
is driving the transition to electromobility and the development of autonomous
vehicles. This, in turn, is generating high demand for the broad range of
solutions that Rohde & Schwarz offers for demanding measurement tasks. The group
also further expanded its established position in the Industrial Electronics,
Components, Research & Universities market segment.
Science and research are already working on 6G, the next wireless communications
generation. Rohde & Schwarz has been involved in these efforts from the very
start by participating in various programs and initiatives. At Mobile World
Congress 2023 in Barcelona, the group teamed up with NVIDIA to give the
industry's first hardware-in-the-loop demonstration of a neural receiver. This
has laid the foundation for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and
machine learning (ML) in the future 6G technology.
Partner for shaping the digital sovereignty of countries and industry
The ongoing geopolitical developments have led governments and industry to focus
