    Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully

    Munich (ots) - Despite complex global challenges, Rohde & Schwarz has closed the
    2022/2023 fiscal year successfully. For the first time in its 90-year history,
    the technology group topped the three billion euro mark for order intake. This
    shows that the group is well positioned in growth markets thanks to its focus on
    security and connectivity. Also in the reporting period, Rohde & Schwarz
    continued to invest systematically in its own vertical integration and key
    technologies in order to remain independent, flexible and technologically
    relevant for its customers.

    The 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty
    and difficult economic conditions. Nevertheless, Rohde & Schwarz achieved an
    excellent order intake of well over EUR 3 billion and revenue rose to EUR 2.78
    billion. The positive operating result was also in line with expectations. On
    June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.

    The overall good consolidated financial statements show that Rohde & Schwarz is
    well positioned in markets with strong growth potential. The group's
    diversification ensures greater security and stability.

    Broad test and measurement portfolio drives innovation and transformation

    The wireless communications T&M market declined, especially on the production
    side, due to the global economic situation. In this challenging environment, the
    diversified Rohde & Schwarz T&M portfolio proved highly advantageous and ensured
    a robust fiscal year. Customers in the aerospace & defense market continued to
    invest in the group's state-of-the-art T&M technology. The automotive industry
    is driving the transition to electromobility and the development of autonomous
    vehicles. This, in turn, is generating high demand for the broad range of
    solutions that Rohde & Schwarz offers for demanding measurement tasks. The group
    also further expanded its established position in the Industrial Electronics,
    Components, Research & Universities market segment.

    Science and research are already working on 6G, the next wireless communications
    generation. Rohde & Schwarz has been involved in these efforts from the very
    start by participating in various programs and initiatives. At Mobile World
    Congress 2023 in Barcelona, the group teamed up with NVIDIA to give the
    industry's first hardware-in-the-loop demonstration of a neural receiver. This
    has laid the foundation for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and
    machine learning (ML) in the future 6G technology.

    Partner for shaping the digital sovereignty of countries and industry

    The ongoing geopolitical developments have led governments and industry to focus
