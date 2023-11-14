Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully

Munich (ots) - Despite complex global challenges, Rohde & Schwarz has closed the

2022/2023 fiscal year successfully. For the first time in its 90-year history,

the technology group topped the three billion euro mark for order intake. This

shows that the group is well positioned in growth markets thanks to its focus on

security and connectivity. Also in the reporting period, Rohde & Schwarz

continued to invest systematically in its own vertical integration and key

technologies in order to remain independent, flexible and technologically

relevant for its customers.



The 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty

and difficult economic conditions. Nevertheless, Rohde & Schwarz achieved an

excellent order intake of well over EUR 3 billion and revenue rose to EUR 2.78

billion. The positive operating result was also in line with expectations. On

June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.



