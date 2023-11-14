Reply Board Approves Q3 2023 Financial Report, Confirming Strong Performance

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 14.11.2023.The price of Reply at the time of the news was 100,00and was down -1,48compared with the previous day.

Reply SpA's Board of Directors has given the green light to the Q3 financial report, showcasing a robust growth in turnover and a positive net financial position as of September 30, 2023.

