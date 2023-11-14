    checkAd

    Reply Board Approves Q3 2023 Financial Report, Confirming Strong Performance

    Reply SpA's Board of Directors has given the green light to the Q3 financial report, showcasing a robust growth in turnover and a positive net financial position as of September 30, 2023.

    • Reply SpA's Board of Directors approved the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2023.
    • The company's consolidated turnover for the first nine months of 2023 was €1,548.0 million, a 14.2% increase from €1,355.7 million in the same period in 2022.
    • Consolidated EBITDA for the period was €235.8 million, EBIT was €187.7 million, and pre-tax profit was €170.3 million.
    • For the third quarter of 2023, the consolidated turnover was €509.1 million, EBITDA was €81.8 million, EBIT was €64.0 million, and pre-tax profit was €56.8 million.
    • As of 30 September 2023, the company's net financial position was positive at €189.7 million.
    • Reply SpA has seen exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area where it has been investing since 2017.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 14.11.2023.
    The price of Reply at the time of the news was 100,00EUR and was down -1,48 % compared with the previous day.

    ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9



