Reply Board Approves Q3 2023 Financial Report, Confirming Strong Performance
Reply SpA's Board of Directors has given the green light to the Q3 financial report, showcasing a robust growth in turnover and a positive net financial position as of September 30, 2023.
- Reply SpA's Board of Directors approved the quarterly financial report as of 30 September 2023.
- The company's consolidated turnover for the first nine months of 2023 was €1,548.0 million, a 14.2% increase from €1,355.7 million in the same period in 2022.
- Consolidated EBITDA for the period was €235.8 million, EBIT was €187.7 million, and pre-tax profit was €170.3 million.
- For the third quarter of 2023, the consolidated turnover was €509.1 million, EBITDA was €81.8 million, EBIT was €64.0 million, and pre-tax profit was €56.8 million.
- As of 30 September 2023, the company's net financial position was positive at €189.7 million.
- Reply SpA has seen exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area where it has been investing since 2017.
