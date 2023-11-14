SOWITEC Group: Quorum Missed, Second Noteholders' Meeting Set for Dec 5, 2023
Facing challenges in meeting its bond obligations, SOWITEC is urging bondholders to partake in a crucial noteholders' meeting slated for December 5, 2023, in Sonnenbühl, to discuss key restructuring measures.
- The voting without meeting regarding the bond 2018/2023 did not reach the required quorum of 50% of the outstanding bond volume.
- A second noteholders' meeting is planned for 5 December 2023 in Sonnenbühl.
- SOWITEC is not currently able to repay the bond 2018/2023 on the due date.
- SOWITEC is calling on bondholders to support the restructuring process by participating in the second noteholders' meeting.
- Proposed resolutions include the extension of the bond maturity, waiver of termination rights, election of a common representative, and amendments to the bond terms and conditions.
- SOWITEC will reimburse participating bondholders an amount of 0.5% of the outstanding nominal value registered for the second noteholders' meeting.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 25 | 0 |