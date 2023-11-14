The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2023, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 14.11.2023.The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 20,040and was up +3,09compared with the previous day.

In the first three quarters of 2023, Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) demonstrated robust growth in its operations and investments, outperforming its previous year's results.

Deutsche EuroShop Sustains Growth Momentum in First 9 Months of 2023

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer