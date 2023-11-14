Deutsche EuroShop Sustains Growth Momentum in First 9 Months of 2023
In the first three quarters of 2023, Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) demonstrated robust growth in its operations and investments, outperforming its previous year's results.
- Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) experienced solid growth in its operating business and investment portfolio in the first nine months of 2023.
- Compared to the same period in the previous year, customer footfall in DES shopping centers increased by 7.4% and retail sales generated by tenants rose by 11.0%.
- Revenue grew 2.9%, from €197.5 million to €203.2 million, and net operating income reached €160.2 million.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 17.9% to €168.7 million, and earnings before taxes and measurement climbed by 24.1% to €135.4 million.
- The company's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects rose from €111.0 million to €129.7 million, a gain of 16.8%.
- Deutsche EuroShop continues to attract new tenants to its shopping centers and remains on a solid growth path, underpinned by a stable financial basis and a strategically diversified portfolio.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2023, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 14.11.2023.
The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 20,040EUR and was up +3,09 % compared with the previous day.
+2,62 %
+4,16 %
+11,98 %
-12,99 %
-12,75 %
+25,31 %
-27,73 %
-37,22 %
+3,91 %
ISIN:DE0007480204WKN:748020
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
