"Wine Vision by Open Balkan" - The Wine Promotion Mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency

Belgrade (ots) - 16-19 NOVEMBER: BUYERS AND OPINION MAKERS FROM EASTERN EUROPE

WILL MEET IN THE "ITALY AREA"



The mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency to promote Italian wine sets off to

the Balkans, arriving in Belgrade (Serbia) Thursday 16-Sunday 19 November 2023

for the second edition of "Wine Vision by Open Balkan". This is the first and

largest wine trade fair in south-east Europe which last year hosted 350 wineries

from 20 countries and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries. The "Italy

Area" (more than 1000m2 exclusively for Italian wines) curated by Veronafiere

and ICE will be a meeting point for buyers, professionals and opinion makers in

the sector who are interested in finding out and studying not only the proposals

from the 50 companies in the Italian group shoe but also contacts, strategies

and commercial opportunities for Italian wine.



The Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese, said: "After successful

attendance by the 'Open Balkan' delegation at the last Vinitaly, we are keen to

continue overseeing and developing the wine business in the Balkans and Eastern

Europe. Italian wine managed to overtake France on this market in terms of

quantity and values last year, becoming the main EU supplier. An important

initial result that can be exploited further through targeted positioning and

penetration action, as well as by attracting buyers and promoting incoming

attendance with a view to Vinitaly 2024."



