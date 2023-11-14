"Wine Vision by Open Balkan" - The Wine Promotion Mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency
Belgrade (ots) - 16-19 NOVEMBER: BUYERS AND OPINION MAKERS FROM EASTERN EUROPE
WILL MEET IN THE "ITALY AREA"
The mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency to promote Italian wine sets off to
the Balkans, arriving in Belgrade (Serbia) Thursday 16-Sunday 19 November 2023
for the second edition of "Wine Vision by Open Balkan". This is the first and
largest wine trade fair in south-east Europe which last year hosted 350 wineries
from 20 countries and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries. The "Italy
Area" (more than 1000m2 exclusively for Italian wines) curated by Veronafiere
and ICE will be a meeting point for buyers, professionals and opinion makers in
the sector who are interested in finding out and studying not only the proposals
from the 50 companies in the Italian group shoe but also contacts, strategies
and commercial opportunities for Italian wine.
The Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese, said: "After successful
attendance by the 'Open Balkan' delegation at the last Vinitaly, we are keen to
continue overseeing and developing the wine business in the Balkans and Eastern
Europe. Italian wine managed to overtake France on this market in terms of
quantity and values last year, becoming the main EU supplier. An important
initial result that can be exploited further through targeted positioning and
penetration action, as well as by attracting buyers and promoting incoming
attendance with a view to Vinitaly 2024."
Contact:
Carlo Alberto Delaini
Head of Press Office - Veronafiere
Ph +39 045 8298.290-350
Email: mailto:delaini@veronafiere.it - mailto:pressoffice@veronafiere.it
https://www.veronafiere.it/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/5649091
OTS: veronafiere
