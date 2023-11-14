    checkAd

    "Wine Vision by Open Balkan" - The Wine Promotion Mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency

    Belgrade (ots) - 16-19 NOVEMBER: BUYERS AND OPINION MAKERS FROM EASTERN EUROPE
    WILL MEET IN THE "ITALY AREA"

    The mission of Vinitaly and ICE Trade Agency to promote Italian wine sets off to
    the Balkans, arriving in Belgrade (Serbia) Thursday 16-Sunday 19 November 2023
    for the second edition of "Wine Vision by Open Balkan". This is the first and
    largest wine trade fair in south-east Europe which last year hosted 350 wineries
    from 20 countries and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries. The "Italy
    Area" (more than 1000m2 exclusively for Italian wines) curated by Veronafiere
    and ICE will be a meeting point for buyers, professionals and opinion makers in
    the sector who are interested in finding out and studying not only the proposals
    from the 50 companies in the Italian group shoe but also contacts, strategies
    and commercial opportunities for Italian wine.

    The Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese, said: "After successful
    attendance by the 'Open Balkan' delegation at the last Vinitaly, we are keen to
    continue overseeing and developing the wine business in the Balkans and Eastern
    Europe. Italian wine managed to overtake France on this market in terms of
    quantity and values last year, becoming the main EU supplier. An important
    initial result that can be exploited further through targeted positioning and
    penetration action, as well as by attracting buyers and promoting incoming
    attendance with a view to Vinitaly 2024."

    The Italian Ambassador to Serbia, Luca Gori, pointed out that "Italy's
    involvement in Wine Vision is part of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World,
    the initiative by the Foreign Ministry to promote the excellence of Italian
    culinary traditions. In this regard, wine is one of the most highly appreciated
    products abroad, as clearly demonstrated by the value of exports coming to 3.7
    billion euros in the first half of 2023."

    The President of ICE, Matteo Zoppas, said that this initiative "Places the
    Balkans at the centre of attention of our government's control room and our
    agency is focusing a great deal on this area. These are still fast-developing
    countries with growing attention for Italy: Italian products are highly
    appreciated and wine is one of the most strategic. There is no high-level
    international restaurant that does not have a significant list of Italian wines
    and this demonstrates how Italy has become a landmark in the world even in this
    field."

    The event in Serbia also includes four master classes involving more than 30
    selected wines for tasting and a specific focus on the Veneto (16/11 at 14:00),
    Piedmont and Lombardy (16/11, 17:00), Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia (17/11,
    14:00) and Central and Southern Italy (17/11, 17:00).

    The inauguration of the "Italy Area" (scheduled on Thursday 16 November) will be
    attended by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, the Director of the
    ICE Office in Belgrade, Antonio Ventresca, the Managing Director of Veronafiere,
    Maurizio Danese, and the Sales Director, Raul Barbieri.

    The UIV-Vinitaly Observatory suggests that in the first 6 months of 2023 sales
    of Italian wine in Eastern Europe (Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria,
    Croatia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania,
    Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, as well as Turkey) saw Austria post an
    increase of 16.5%, worth 243 million euros in the first half-year 2023. This
    result goes against the trend for global performance by the sector in the first
    half-year (-0.4%) and confirms Italian leadership in the area considered.

    Contact:

    Carlo Alberto Delaini
    Head of Press Office - Veronafiere
    Ph +39 045 8298.290-350
    Email: mailto:delaini@veronafiere.it - mailto:pressoffice@veronafiere.it
    https://www.veronafiere.it/en/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172296/5649091
    OTS: veronafiere



