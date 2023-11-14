Boost Community Trust & Engagement with Verifiable Credentials
Unveiling a groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Web Summit in Lisbon, Cheqd has introduced Creds Creator Studio, a platform that revolutionizes the way companies build trust and security.
- Cheqd has launched Creds Creator Studio at the 2023 Web Summit in Lisbon. - Creds Creator Studio allows companies to create Verifiable Credentials to build community trust and security. - Organizations can tailor the credential's information and it will be available almost instantly. - Creds is integrated with cheqd's Credential Payments feature, enabling organizations and users to exchange and transact creds. - Creds breaks the siloed approach to reputation in Web3 platforms, allowing reputation data to be seamlessly ported and shared across various communities and platforms. - Creds Creator Studio has launched with six initial partners, including Outlier Ventures, Injective, Secret Network, Regen Network, RescuePals, and Kleomedes DAO.
