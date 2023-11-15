Grand City Properties S.A. Reveals Stellar 9M 2023 Results, Bolstered by High Liquidity

The next important date, Interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2023 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 15.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.220,43(+3,12).

In the first nine months of 2023, net rental income rose by 4% to €307 million, bolstered by a 3.1% like-for-like rental growth. Despite a 2% decrease in FFO I, the company maintained a strong liquidity position.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer