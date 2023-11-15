Grand City Properties S.A. Reveals Stellar 9M 2023 Results, Bolstered by High Liquidity
In the first nine months of 2023, net rental income rose by 4% to €307 million, bolstered by a 3.1% like-for-like rental growth. Despite a 2% decrease in FFO I, the company maintained a strong liquidity position.
- Net rental income for 9M 2023 was €307 million, a 4% increase compared to 9M 2022.
- Like-for-like rental growth was 3.1%, with 2.8% from in-place rent increases and 0.3% from occupancy increases.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 9M 2023 was €240 million, a 4% increase compared to 9M 2022.
- FFO I for 9M 2023 was €141 million, a 2% decrease compared to 9M 2022.
- Loss of €398 million in 9M 2023 primarily due to negative property revaluations.
- Strong liquidity position with cash and liquid assets of €1.1 billion as of September 2023, covering debt maturities until mid-2026 and reflecting 25% of total debt.
