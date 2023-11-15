SoftwareOne Achieves Impressive Growth and Margin Boost in Q3 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 15.11.2023.

In Q3 2023, SoftwareOne Holding AG posted a notable 8.4% YoY surge in group revenue, reaching CHF 233.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA climbing 14.1% YoY, thanks to rigorous cost discipline and an effective operational excellence programme.

