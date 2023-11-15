SoftwareOne Achieves Impressive Growth and Margin Boost in Q3 2023
In Q3 2023, SoftwareOne Holding AG posted a notable 8.4% YoY surge in group revenue, reaching CHF 233.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA climbing 14.1% YoY, thanks to rigorous cost discipline and an effective operational excellence programme.
- SoftwareOne Holding AG reported a 8.4% YoY increase in group revenue to CHF 233.4 million in Q3 2023.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 14.1% YoY to CHF 47.9 million, reflecting continued cost discipline.
- SoftwareOne's operational excellence programme delivered ahead of plan, achieving cost savings of CHF 27 million by end-September 2023.
- The company revised its full-year 2023 revenue growth guidance to high single-digit, with an unchanged adjusted EBITDA margin target of 24-25%.
- SoftwareOne announced organisational changes to drive future performance, including strategic appointments such as Chief Strategy & Partner Officer, Chief Information Officer, President of LATAM and Regional President DACH.
- The strategic review announced by the Board of Directors on 24 July 2023 is proceeding as planned.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 15.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 73 | 0 |