Kapsch TrafficCom AG Reveals Impressive H1 2023/24 Results

Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports results for the first half of 2023/24, with revenues of EUR 266 million, on par with the previous year's level.

The company's operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 73 million.

The settlement in Germany significantly improved the company's financial position and reduced its debt.

For the financial year 2023/24, the company expects revenue growth in the single-digit percentage range and a significant improvement in the operating result (EBIT).

The company recorded an order intake of EUR 480 million in the first half of 2023/24, almost double compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company aims to achieve a longer-term targeted minimum level of net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x, which requires further efficiency improvements and an increase in revenues.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 15.11.2023.