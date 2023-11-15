Evotec Unveils Precision Medicine Platforms for Rapid Pipeline Building at Capital Markets Day
At the Capital Markets Day, Evotec unveiled its precision medicine platforms, powered by innovative A.I. technologies, aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and boosting commercial success.
- Evotec presents precision medicine platforms for accelerated pipeline building at Capital Markets Day
- Evotec's platforms leverage novel A.I.-powered technologies for improved patient outcomes and commercial success
- Highlights include introduction of differentiated offering, PanOmics demonstrating faster growth, and investments in PanOmics and iPSCs
- Evotec's A.I. capabilities along the value chain are unique
- Next big developments in co-owned pipeline with insights to novel first-in-class targets
- Confirmation of Action Plan 2025 with co-owned pipeline assets and Just - Evotec Biologics estimated to add significant revenues and performance-based milestones.
The next important date, Business report 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 24.04.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 18,798EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.271,86PKT (+3,17 %).
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
