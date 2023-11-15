Evotec Unveils Precision Medicine Platforms for Rapid Pipeline Building at Capital Markets Day

Evotec presents precision medicine platforms for accelerated pipeline building at Capital Markets Day

Evotec's platforms leverage novel A.I.-powered technologies for improved patient outcomes and commercial success

Highlights include introduction of differentiated offering, PanOmics demonstrating faster growth, and investments in PanOmics and iPSCs

Evotec's A.I. capabilities along the value chain are unique

Next big developments in co-owned pipeline with insights to novel first-in-class targets

Confirmation of Action Plan 2025 with co-owned pipeline assets and Just - Evotec Biologics estimated to add significant revenues and performance-based milestones.

