SFC Energy Surges with Sustained Growth & Increased Margins; 2023 Sales Forecast Upgraded
SFC Energy AG has reported a robust growth trajectory for the first three quarters of 2023, boasting increased sales, higher margins, and a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company's performance, particularly in North America and Asia, has been commendable.
- SFC Energy AG reports strong growth and higher margins for the first nine months of 2023, with sales increasing by 38.0% to EUR 88,030 thousand compared to the same period in 2022.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 62.0% to EUR 11,931 thousand, and adjusted EBIT more than doubled to EUR 7,561 thousand.
- SFC Energy AG received incoming orders of EUR 89,678 thousand, maintaining the high level of the previous year, and saw strong growth in both its segments, particularly in North America and Asia.
- The company's strong operating leverage and performance continue to drive the increase in margins.
- SFC Energy AG has updated its forecast for 2023, increasing the range for sales and specifying the earnings forecast at the upper end of the previous forecast.
- The company's balance sheet remains solid, with equity increasing by EUR 6,949 thousand in the reporting period to EUR 110,386 thousand as of September 30, 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SFC Energy is on 15.11.2023.
The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 20,650EUR and was up +3,17 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.220,43PKT (+3,12 %).
+3,17 %
+8,17 %
+11,14 %
-10,22 %
-0,84 %
+40,29 %
+179,25 %
+482,69 %
-17,40 %
ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
