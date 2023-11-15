Dermapharm Holding SE Triumphs with Q3 2023 Success
Dermapharm Holding SE, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced robust financial results for Q3 2023, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company's diversified product portfolio and the purchase of Arkopharma Group played a significant role in this growth.
- Dermapharm Holding SE reported consolidated revenue of EUR 866.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 243.8 million for Q3 2023.
- The company's growth was driven by strong organic growth in its diversified product portfolio and the acquisition of the Arkopharma Group.
- The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin was 28.1%.
- Despite the end of vaccine production, the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a slight decline in revenue by 9.6% to EUR 395.7 million.
- The "Other healthcare products" segment saw a significant increase in revenue by 143.6% to EUR 287.9 million, largely due to the first-time consolidation of Arkopharma revenue and higher global demand for herbal extracts and food supplements.
- The Board of Management confirmed the outlook for 2023 overall and expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the upper range of the forecast.
The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q3), at Dermapharm Holding is on 15.11.2023.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 39,53EUR and was up +1,99 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.220,43PKT (+3,12 %).
ISIN:DE000A2GS5D8WKN:A2GS5D
