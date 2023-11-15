Dermapharm Holding SE Triumphs with Q3 2023 Success

Dermapharm Holding SE reported consolidated revenue of EUR 866.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 243.8 million for Q3 2023.

The company's growth was driven by strong organic growth in its diversified product portfolio and the acquisition of the Arkopharma Group.

The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin was 28.1%.

Despite the end of vaccine production, the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a slight decline in revenue by 9.6% to EUR 395.7 million.

The "Other healthcare products" segment saw a significant increase in revenue by 143.6% to EUR 287.9 million, largely due to the first-time consolidation of Arkopharma revenue and higher global demand for herbal extracts and food supplements.

The Board of Management confirmed the outlook for 2023 overall and expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the upper range of the forecast.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.220,43(+3,12).