Veganz Group AG: Q3 2023 Reports Steady Rise in Profits

Veganz Group AG has reported a steady rise in Q3 2023 earnings, fueled by sales growth in key categories. Despite a strategic product and customer portfolio streamline causing a dip in sales, the company has seen a notable increase in gross profit margin and net result. Their cost-cutting and efficiency program is showing positive effects. With successful new product launches, Veganz Group AG anticipates further sales growth and enhanced profitability in 2024.

Veganz Group AG has seen continuous improvement in earnings in the third quarter of 2023.

Sales growth in core categories has continued.

Sales declined due to strategic streamlining of product range and customer portfolio.

There has been a significant improvement in gross profit margin and net result.

The company's cost-cutting and efficiency enhancement program is having an impact.

Veganz Group AG has successfully launched new products and expects sales growth and improved profitability in 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2023, at Veganz Group is on 15.11.2023.





