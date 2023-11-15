Alvarez & Marsal Names Beppe Di Riso as Swiss Financial Services Advisory Lead
Global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has named seasoned finance expert Giuseppe (Beppe) Di Riso as the new Managing Director of its Financial Services Industry advisory practice in Switzerland.
- Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed Giuseppe (Beppe) Di Riso as Managing Director and leader of its Financial Services Industry (FSI) advisory practice in Switzerland.
- Di Riso will also co-lead the FSI advisory practice in the DACH Region alongside Managing Director Bernhard Engel.
- Di Riso specializes in performance improvement and business transformation, with over 20 years of cross-border financial services experience.
- Prior to joining A&M, Di Riso held global leadership positions at Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group, and served at McKinsey & Company.
- Di Riso's appointment is part of A&M's commitment to helping financial service sector clients in Switzerland and the broader DACH region maximize value and drive change.
- Di Riso's role will involve advising clients on strategy, products & solutions, M&A, post-merger, transformation and the delivery of value-creation plans.
