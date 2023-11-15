YOC AG: 31% Revenue Surge in 9m/2023, Affirms Revenue & Earnings Forecast

The next important date, Report for the third quarter of 2023, at YOC is on 15.11.2023.

YOC AG, a leader in AI technology, has reported a significant 31% revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2023, despite a slight dip in EBITDA. The company's VIS.X AI technology has been instrumental in this growth, setting it apart from competitors.

