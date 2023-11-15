YOC AG: 31% Revenue Surge in 9m/2023, Affirms Revenue & Earnings Forecast
YOC AG, a leader in AI technology, has reported a significant 31% revenue growth for the first three quarters of 2023, despite a slight dip in EBITDA. The company's VIS.X AI technology has been instrumental in this growth, setting it apart from competitors.
- YOC AG reported a revenue growth of 31% for the first nine months of 2023, with revenues reaching EUR 19.7 million.
- The company's EBITDA for the same period was EUR 1.4 million, down from EUR 1.8 million in the same period in 2022.
- YOC AG's VIS.X Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has been a key growth driver, improving metrics for advertising clients and differentiating the platform from competitors.
- The company's international business activities saw a revenue increase of 41%, while domestic sales increased by 24% compared to the same period of the previous year.
- The takeover of Nostemedia Oy and increased personnel in platform development, sales, and internationalization had a short-term negative impact on profitability.
- Despite a drop in consolidated net profit to EUR 0.2 million, the company's revenue and earnings for the first nine months of 2023 are in line with the full year guidance for 2023.
The next important date, Report for the third quarter of 2023, at YOC is on 15.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 61 | 0 |