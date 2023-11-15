Cherry SE Q3 & 9-Month 2023 Results Out; Components Unit Repositioned for Higher Profits
Cherry SE's Q3 2023 performance showed a mixed bag of results, with a decline in group revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, but promising growth in office and gaming peripherals.
- Cherry SE reported a mixed business performance for Q3 2023 with a group revenue of EUR 27.3 million, down from EUR 32.1 million in Q3 2022, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of -4.6%, down from 13.0% in Q3 2022.
- For the first nine months of 2023, the group revenue was EUR 88.6 million, down from EUR 98.0 million in the same period in 2022, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.2%, down from 13.9% in 2022.
- The company saw double-digit growth in business with peripherals for office (32.8%) and gaming (32.4%) in the first nine months of 2023.
- The Components business unit saw a decline of 48.2% in the first nine months of 2023 and will be repositioned in Q4 with a focus on new MX2A and ULP switch generations.
- The Digital Health & Solutions business unit saw a decline of 23.5% due to reluctance of medical service providers to purchase e-health terminals in Q3 2023.
- The company expects a growth to around EUR 140 million in group revenue and profitability of around 10% (adjusted) EBITDA margin for the current fiscal year, driven primarily by strong peripherals business for office and gaming in Q4.
