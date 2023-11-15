Ernst Russ AG Triumphs with Strong Business Performance Amidst Market Challenges
Despite a turbulent market, Ernst Russ AG has showcased a strong business performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with significant growth in revenue and net profit.
- Ernst Russ AG reported successful business performance in the first nine months of 2023 despite challenging market conditions
- The company's revenue increased by EUR 11.3 million year-on-year to EUR 149.3 million, primarily due to the expansion of the fleet
- Consolidated net profit after minority interests amounted to EUR 36.3 million, up from EUR 33.9 million in the previous year
- Ship assets increased by EUR 69.4 million to EUR 265.3 million
- At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the Ernst Russ Group owned 31 ships, primarily container ships, supplemented by a handysize bulker and a multipurpose ship
- For the financial year 2023, the Ernst Russ Group expects revenues between EUR 190 and 210 million and an operating result (EBIT) between EUR 70 and 90 million.
