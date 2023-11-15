Leifheit Stocks Soar as 2023 Q3 Reports Confirm Continued Growth Trend
In a remarkable display of growth, the group's turnover soared by 3.5% to a staggering EUR 200.0 million in the first three quarters of 2023.
- Group turnover increased by 3.5% to EUR 200.0 million in the first nine months of 2023
- Gross margin improved to 41.4%
- Group EBIT rose to EUR 5.0 million
- Free cash flow increased by EUR 5.4 million in Q3 2023, reaching EUR 13.0 million for the nine-month period
- Full-year Group forecast for 2023 was raised
- New CEO Alexander Reindler will take office on December 1, 2023
