Leifheit Stocks Soar as 2023 Q3 Reports Confirm Continued Growth Trend

Group turnover increased by 3.5% to EUR 200.0 million in the first nine months of 2023

Gross margin improved to 41.4%

Group EBIT rose to EUR 5.0 million

Free cash flow increased by EUR 5.4 million in Q3 2023, reaching EUR 13.0 million for the nine-month period

Full-year Group forecast for 2023 was raised

New CEO Alexander Reindler will take office on December 1, 2023

EUR





The next important date, Conference call on business development Q3 2023, at Leifheit is on 15.11.2023.The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 17,600and did not change compared to the previous day.